Manny Diaz Has Duke Going in the Right Direction

The Duke Football Team is off to a good start this season. They are 3-0 in ACC play as well. Head coach Manny Diaz has pushed all the right buttons so far this season.

Michael Canelo

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the second quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils Football Team is better than many people thought it would be. At this point of the season, the Blue Devils are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in ACC play. That is shocking to many, but not to this team. They know the work they have put in all season long, and even before the season started. They know that they can play great football, and when that happens, they can beat anyone.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

A huge factor in making this season a good one so far has been Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz. Diaz has gotten better this season and he is showing his team how it is winning big games and playing in meaningful games at the end of the season.

That is where they want to get to. This week, they are playing in a huge game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It is going to be a clash of two teams that know each other very well and do not like each other.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz Giving Duke the Edge

"Duke heads into the Georgia Tech game this weekend rested and pointed after a timely open date that allowed to heal bodies, recalibrate the practice schedule, and begin a detailed plan for the Yellow Jackets' power-spread offensive attack," said Adam Rowe of 247sports.

Nov 30, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

"The bye came at a good time for us after playing six games, gave us a chance to rest up. We were pretty beat up after the Cal game," Diaz said. The Blue Devils shifted their normal routine around Duke's fall break and practiced Sunday morning, eyeing "a big-time atmosphere, a big-time game here on campus on Saturday" with a national TV audience."

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrate Sheppard’s touchdown run against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"There is no such thing as a bye-week standard," Diaz said. "If we drop back and throw the ball, it does not matter whether it is the fourth quarter or period four of a practice. It should be done at Duke's standards." Freshman contributions keep rising, highlighted by linebacker 's speed and instincts.

"Elliott can run, and he has great instincts," Diaz said, noting spy work and third-down snaps that showcased his range. "We knew he was fast but to me the question was just the development of his body." Up front,  is "getting better and better every week," and  continues to factor in.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Diaz also praised the transfer class and Duke's process. "Our personnel staff are really aligned in terms of what we are looking for and there is a certain thing that comes along with the academic profile to get into Duke. They have the right DNA and immediately fit in the locker room. I felt like we have hit on everyone we took this past year."

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

