Manny Diaz Has Duke Going in the Right Direction
The Duke Blue Devils Football Team is better than many people thought it would be. At this point of the season, the Blue Devils are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in ACC play. That is shocking to many, but not to this team. They know the work they have put in all season long, and even before the season started. They know that they can play great football, and when that happens, they can beat anyone.
A huge factor in making this season a good one so far has been Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz. Diaz has gotten better this season and he is showing his team how it is winning big games and playing in meaningful games at the end of the season.
That is where they want to get to. This week, they are playing in a huge game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It is going to be a clash of two teams that know each other very well and do not like each other.
Manny Diaz Giving Duke the Edge
"Duke heads into the Georgia Tech game this weekend rested and pointed after a timely open date that allowed to heal bodies, recalibrate the practice schedule, and begin a detailed plan for the Yellow Jackets' power-spread offensive attack," said Adam Rowe of 247sports.
"The bye came at a good time for us after playing six games, gave us a chance to rest up. We were pretty beat up after the Cal game," Diaz said. The Blue Devils shifted their normal routine around Duke's fall break and practiced Sunday morning, eyeing "a big-time atmosphere, a big-time game here on campus on Saturday" with a national TV audience."
"There is no such thing as a bye-week standard," Diaz said. "If we drop back and throw the ball, it does not matter whether it is the fourth quarter or period four of a practice. It should be done at Duke's standards." Freshman contributions keep rising, highlighted by linebacker 's speed and instincts.
"Elliott can run, and he has great instincts," Diaz said, noting spy work and third-down snaps that showcased his range. "We knew he was fast but to me the question was just the development of his body." Up front, is "getting better and better every week," and continues to factor in.
"Diaz also praised the transfer class and Duke's process. "Our personnel staff are really aligned in terms of what we are looking for and there is a certain thing that comes along with the academic profile to get into Duke. They have the right DNA and immediately fit in the locker room. I felt like we have hit on everyone we took this past year."
