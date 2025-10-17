Duke RB Emerging as Team’s Top Back
The Duke Blue Devils football team has been something to see this season. They have been one of the biggest surprises in all of college football this season. Going into their game this weekend, they sit at the top of the ACC, and they want to keep it there.
The team they are facing this week is also undefeated in the ACC. That is going to be a game to watch. Duke will host their ACC rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The big thing that has gone right for this Duke team has been their offense. That has been a driving force for the success that they have been having over the last few games.
They are going up and down the field, scoring points and being unstoppable. They want to continue doing that this week and putting the pressure on other defenses every time they take the field.
A major player on that offensive side for Duke has been starting running back Nate Sheppard. Sheppard has stepped up this season and has no problem being the workhorse for this Duke offense. Anytime his number is called, he is ready for it.
Nate Sheppard Leading the Way
- "Duke football running backs coach Chris Foster first met Nate Sheppard in the spring of 2024 on the recruiting trail," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer.
- "At the time, Foster was the running backs coach at Northwestern, recruiting Sheppard, then a junior at Mandeville High in Mandeville, Louisiana."
- "The thing that stood out the most about him, he was a young man who was determined, that was hungry, that had a chip on his shoulder," Foster said. "To me, very mature in how he carried himself."
"When Sheppard suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in mid-October of that year, it was Foster who was the first to reach out to him. And once again, Sheppard impressed."
"When I talked to him the first time, of course, he was bummed," Foster said. "But then later on, as we got to talk more, he had a good attitude about everything. That shows his maturity because he knew what was ahead of him was greater."
"Fast forward to January 2025, Sheppard was an early enrollee at Duke and Foster was the Blue Devils' new running backs coach. Foster actually did not tell Sheppard or his family, whom he grew close with during the recruiting process, of his new role. Instead, he surprised them at freshman move-in in Durham."
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE