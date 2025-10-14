Manny Diaz Reacts to Penn State Firing James Franklin
On Sunday, Penn State Football program made the shocking decision to fire head coach James Franklin after 12 seasons.
The move came after the Nittany Lions' 22-21 defeat to Northwestern. Penn State also lost its starting quarterback, Drew Allar, to a season-ending leg injury, which will end his collegiate career, as he will most likely declare for the 2025 NFL Draft in the near future.
While speaking with the media on Monday, Diaz shared his thoughts on the matter, and how the decision reflects the current state of college football.
- "I know no one cared more about getting Penn State to the top, and James Franklin did," Diaz said. "It does say a lot about where we are in college football right now that three weeks ago that they could be number two in the country. 16 days ago, they were leading [Oregon] in overtime. This is going to happen more. I don't think we're fully aware of how our sport is changing, as rapidly as it's changing."
Diaz believes that the seismic move also makes it clear that every program has championship aspirations regardless of the prestige and history.
- "There's another aspect to this as well. I think the other thing that showed up this weekend is what you saw in Eugene (Indiana defeating Oregon), where you have a university that aligned top to bottom, that wants to play championship football, you can have championship football program anywhere."
This speaks to the amount of resources every university has with NIL and financial offers to build loaded rosters with immense talent. Because of that coaches are not always given ample time to turn around and develop a team.
With Penn State's head coaching vacancy suddenly becoming available, Diaz has been a potential suitor for the job. The 51-year-old Duke head coach was the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator for two seasons from 2022-23. In those years, Penn State's defense was one of the elite units in the nation.
Diaz did not comment on those rumors and appears to be focused on building Duke's program and competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
- "Three weeks ago, we were 1-2. That's what I told the team. Once you start getting into what's happening and then what's happened next, you are going to get beat that weekend," Diaz said. "College football is preparation and mindset. That's the whole key. You have got to be present of where you are. The second you start thinking about what's next, you're about to get it."
