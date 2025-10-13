Blue Devil Country

Manny Diaz Linked to Big Ten Powerhouse Coaching Job

Duke's head football coach, Manny Diaz, has been named a potential suitor for a Big 10 program that has disappointed in 2025.

After suffering a disappointing 22-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Penn State relieved head coach James Franklin of his duties on Sunday.

Penn State has been a fringe-level championship contender the last few years with a revamped roster. However, Franklin has struggled to lead his team to wins in marquee matchups against top-flight teams.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Nittany Lions in 2013, the 53-year-old head coach is 15-28 against ranked opponents (top 25). During that same span, Franklin's resume against teams ranked in the top 10 is even more alarming, with a 4-20 record.

The decision to fire Franklin a day after a one-point loss could come across as reactionary and brash, but an injury to a specific player most likely led the program to this conclusion.

Quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending leg injury in the loss against Northwestern. It makes sense if Penn State feels that this season is a lost cause and wants to hit the reset button.

How Does This Affect Duke?

With the Nittany Lions' head coaching vacancy opening up, there have been several names linked with a potential move to Penn State.

Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, has been suggested as a suitor for the job after his recent success with Miami and Duke.

The 51-year-old head coach had a tumultuous conclusion to his tenure in Miami, but he has positioned himself for a jump to a larger Power-Four program.

Below is what ESPN's Eli Lederman, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg had to say about Coach Diaz as a potential suitor.

  • "Could it end up being Florida State, his alma mater, or another program in the ACC and Southeast, where he has primarily lived and coached? It's quite possible," ESPN wrote.
  • "But he also spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as Penn State's defensive coordinator, boosting the Lions' defense to nationally elite levels before heading to Duke, where he is 13-6 in his second season."
  • "Diaz would bring a different energy to Penn State's program and an aggressive defensive philosophy that served the Lions well during his two seasons there. He can recruit throughout the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic, and he is 34-21 overall as an FBS coach."
Diaz spent two seasons (2022-23) as Penn State's defensive coordinator, playing a key part in the Nittany Lions' defensive success.

Since taking over as the Blue Devils' head-coaching role, Duke is 13-6 during that brief span and are well-positioned in the ACC with a 4-2 record and 3-0 conference record.

With Penn State undoubtedly moving forward in a different direction, as Allar is likely to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, Diaz could be the perfect fit to change the culture.

The Nittany Lions have been lackluster at times defensively, which is clearly an area that Diaz can improve right away.

This season, the Blue Devils' defense has been an opportunistic unit, forcing 12 turnovers in six games. With all due respect to Duke's football program, Penn State is another atmosphere, and with superior recruiting and player development, Diaz could lead the Nittany Lions to new heights.

Duke could be a place Diaz views as his long-term home, but he has coached at larger programs with richer histories. Penn State would be a great opportunity for him, and it would improve vastly with Diaz at the helm.

