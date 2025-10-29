Inside Jonathan Patke’s Defensive Prep During Bye Week
The Duke Blue Devils have been afforded two byes in the last three weeks, giving the coaching staff and players extra time to work on themselves and schematics.
Both sides of the ball worked on issues and concerns that have become apparent over the last few weeks.
While speaking with the media on Monday, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke shared what the defensive side of the ball accomplished during this time.
Patke's Thoughts
- "I think consistency is the most [prevalent aspect] that pops up. Our tackling has gotten better throughout the season. Our leveraging of the ball has continued to improve," Patke said. "Just consistency in our techniques and fundamentals, looking at that, and going back to the basics - footwork and eyes. Techniques and fundamentals, that's what wins and loses games. To step away and really get back into the fundamentals of things, I think that will help us."
Despite some of those shortcomings in the last few games, Patke believes that the Blue Devils' defense is exceptional in one key area.
- "Traditional runs, when [teams] turn around and hand the ball to the running back, we're actually better than we were a year ago," Patke said. "I think up front we have a beat on; I think our guys are playing well up front against traditional runs. Linebackers are finishing traditional runs pretty well right now."
- "Our number one [goal] is to always stop the run. You get the right to stop the pass when you stop the run. We have to continue to do that [in the run game]."
The extra time off the last month has presented younger players with more opportunities to learn and earn snaps on the field. Patke explained the strategy more in depth.
- "A lot of our young guys on defense have been playing," Patke said. "We have a lot of young guys that can go in the game, and that we trust can go into the game."
The unorthodox bye weeks have also provided Duke's players extra time off to heal and make sure their bodies are healthy.
- "Obviously, we get some guys back healthy who have been banged up halfway through the season," Patke continued. "It's weird have a bye week, a game, and a bye week, but I told the guys on Sunday when we met that this is the best their bodies going to feel for the rest of the season because we've only had one game this month."
