Inside Jonathan Patke’s Defensive Prep During Bye Week

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke reveals what Duke's defense worked through during the bye

Nov 30, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils have been afforded two byes in the last three weeks, giving the coaching staff and players extra time to work on themselves and schematics.

Both sides of the ball worked on issues and concerns that have become apparent over the last few weeks.

While speaking with the media on Monday, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke shared what the defensive side of the ball accomplished during this time.

Patke's Thoughts

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Jaden Hart (22) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
  • "I think consistency is the most [prevalent aspect] that pops up. Our tackling has gotten better throughout the season. Our leveraging of the ball has continued to improve," Patke said. "Just consistency in our techniques and fundamentals, looking at that, and going back to the basics - footwork and eyes. Techniques and fundamentals, that's what wins and loses games. To step away and really get back into the fundamentals of things, I think that will help us."

Despite some of those shortcomings in the last few games, Patke believes that the Blue Devils' defense is exceptional in one key area.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
  • "Traditional runs, when [teams] turn around and hand the ball to the running back, we're actually better than we were a year ago," Patke said. "I think up front we have a beat on; I think our guys are playing well up front against traditional runs. Linebackers are finishing traditional runs pretty well right now."
  • "Our number one [goal] is to always stop the run. You get the right to stop the pass when you stop the run. We have to continue to do that [in the run game]."
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The extra time off the last month has presented younger players with more opportunities to learn and earn snaps on the field. Patke explained the strategy more in depth.

  • "A lot of our young guys on defense have been playing," Patke said. "We have a lot of young guys that can go in the game, and that we trust can go into the game."
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The unorthodox bye weeks have also provided Duke's players extra time off to heal and make sure their bodies are healthy.

  • "Obviously, we get some guys back healthy who have been banged up halfway through the season," Patke continued. "It's weird have a bye week, a game, and a bye week, but I told the guys on Sunday when we met that this is the best their bodies going to feel for the rest of the season because we've only had one game this month."

