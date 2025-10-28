Blue Devil Country

Manny Diaz Reveals Key Takeaways From Duke’s Bye Week

Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, met with the media on Monday and touched base on what the team worked on during the bye week.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils' Week 9 bye is in the rear-view mirror with the focus now on the final weeks of the season, attempting to push for a top two seed in the ACC, and ultimately, a spot in the College Football Playoff.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz revealed what the team accomplished during the bye week, as a plan to improve their play and chances of reaching their goals.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz Opens Up

  • "As for us coming off the second bye, as everyone knows, it's kind of an unusual situation. Not playing a whole lot of games in October did give us a chance to one physically retool, similar to what we did a year ago," Diaz explained.
  • "We did a program self-scout where the offensive coaches game plan against the defense and vice versa to see what they would see through six games. It gave us a chance to see what people see when they watch us, and what things that we have a chance to improve on."

Diaz understands that everyone on the coaching staff and player personnel is working towards the same goals. That being said, every person involved in the process needs to understand how to hold themselves and each other accountable.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • "It takes a staff that is secure in who they are. You have to be vulnerable at times," Diaz continued. "I think non-successful organizations, sometimes people get to insecure and sensitive, and don't understand that everybody wants to win. Everybody believes in what we're doing, and everyone wants us to continue to try to get ourselves going where we can execute on a higher level to beat anybody we play."
Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the warmups before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

That self-scout period was beneficial to the team, according to Diaz, and he believes that will serve them well moving forward, starting this week against the Clemson Tigers.

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
  • "I think that it improved us as a program. We will need to improve because going on the road at Clemson - I think Duke hasn't won there since 1980 - it's an exciting challenge for our guys," Diaz said. "With [Clemson] having a bye week as well to give them a chance to do what everyone wants to do, which is play great in November."

The emphasis during the bye was to self-assess, which speeds up improvement and development in certain areas. The Blue Devils' coaching staff, utilizing that exercise, shows the urgency this program is feeling at what could be a turning point in the season.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE 

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.