Manny Diaz Reveals Key Takeaways From Duke’s Bye Week
The Duke Blue Devils' Week 9 bye is in the rear-view mirror with the focus now on the final weeks of the season, attempting to push for a top two seed in the ACC, and ultimately, a spot in the College Football Playoff.
While speaking with the media during his press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz revealed what the team accomplished during the bye week, as a plan to improve their play and chances of reaching their goals.
Manny Diaz Opens Up
- "As for us coming off the second bye, as everyone knows, it's kind of an unusual situation. Not playing a whole lot of games in October did give us a chance to one physically retool, similar to what we did a year ago," Diaz explained.
- "We did a program self-scout where the offensive coaches game plan against the defense and vice versa to see what they would see through six games. It gave us a chance to see what people see when they watch us, and what things that we have a chance to improve on."
Diaz understands that everyone on the coaching staff and player personnel is working towards the same goals. That being said, every person involved in the process needs to understand how to hold themselves and each other accountable.
- "It takes a staff that is secure in who they are. You have to be vulnerable at times," Diaz continued. "I think non-successful organizations, sometimes people get to insecure and sensitive, and don't understand that everybody wants to win. Everybody believes in what we're doing, and everyone wants us to continue to try to get ourselves going where we can execute on a higher level to beat anybody we play."
That self-scout period was beneficial to the team, according to Diaz, and he believes that will serve them well moving forward, starting this week against the Clemson Tigers.
- "I think that it improved us as a program. We will need to improve because going on the road at Clemson - I think Duke hasn't won there since 1980 - it's an exciting challenge for our guys," Diaz said. "With [Clemson] having a bye week as well to give them a chance to do what everyone wants to do, which is play great in November."
The emphasis during the bye was to self-assess, which speeds up improvement and development in certain areas. The Blue Devils' coaching staff, utilizing that exercise, shows the urgency this program is feeling at what could be a turning point in the season.
