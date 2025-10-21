Duke QB Continues to Be One of the Best in the Country
The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a heartbreaking loss to their ACC rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They did not have there best stuff when they needed to execute the most.
They were able to move the ball up and down the field, but it was not the same when they tried to score points this past weekend. Now this team will go back to the drawing board and learn from the things that did not go well. They still want to maintain their position in the ACC standings.
This team played well enough to still say they are a top team in the ACC. They are a complete team and head coach Manny Diaz is confident that his team will be fine going forward. This team is still in position to get to the ACC Championship game, but they need to make sure they fix the issues they had scoring the ball in Week 8.
Darian Mensah Playing Lights Out
"I think that was two outstanding teams, I think two of the best teams in the league," head coach Manny Diaz said following the loss.
- "When two really good teams play against each other, it's not hard to figure out what's going to decide it, giving away seven points on the scoop and score and our issues in the red zone, you're just not going to beat a team as good as (Georgia) Tech. I do think our players understand that there is a good team there in that locker room."
One reason that this team will bounce back and still be a top team in the ACC is because of star quarterback Darian Mensah.
Mensah has been great for this Duke team. He is a great leader on and off the field and has been making plays all season long. That is what you want to see from your young quarterback. It is only a start, but he is looking like the real deal going forward.
He is already up for some top quarterback awards this season and if he continues to have good game, he could be up their for more top awards in all of college football. He makes this Duke team even better and is playing with confidence and is in control of the whole offense.
The Duke Blue Devils are looking to get back in the win column this week and they will need a good week in practice to do so.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE