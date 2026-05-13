Duke Football Must Start Strong To Stay Ahead in ACC

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a 2025 season where they won the ACC Championship outright for the first time since 1962. It was a milestone moment for the program as all of the momentum and talent were there to be considered one of the favorites to win the ACC once more in 2026.

However, a chaotic offseason has left the Blue Devils battered after losses in the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. Head coach Manny Diaz has another challenge to endure for his program, but it is one that Duke seems ready to face head-on this season when they open up the campaign against the Tulane Green Wave in Week 1.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a slow start to 2025, one of the conference's top coaches, Diaz, will hope to start hot. He'd better do so, because it is ever crucial to stay ahead in an ACC that might be getting better this year.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting 2026 on a Strong Start Is Critical for Momentum Into Conference Play

Last season, Duke went 1-3 against non-conference opponents, losing to Illinois, Tulane, and UConn. Those three losses likely meant the difference in whether Duke made the playoffs as the lone or second representative of the ACC. In the current playoff format, securing a winning record against non-conference opponents is valuable to a team's perception when the final rankings are released to set the field.

This season, Duke begins with three non-conference opponents: hosting Tulane, traveling to Illinois, and hosting William & Mary, with ACC foe Stanford in between. Starting at least 3-1 is a must for the Blue Devils next season, especially with North Carolina possibly showing signs of growth, Virginia being another tough outing, and then getting N.C. State, Clemson— maybe their toughest opponent, and Miami in three of the final four games.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) runs from Stanford Cardinal linebacker Zach Johnson (38) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

What Starting Hot Means for Duke and Diaz

The Blue Devils need better momentum heading into conference play; it's essential with the opponents they face late in the season, especially to repeat and defend the ACC title. This is arguably Diaz's biggest challenge to date as the program's head coach.

A hot start for Duke, plus quality wins in the early portion of the conference schedule, puts them in a great position to make their voice heard when facing the favorites to win the ACC next season. The Wolfpack, Tigers, and Hurricanes all pose ample obstacles to the Blue Devils' goal of repeating, but playing with more consistency and continuity keeps them alive late in the campaign.