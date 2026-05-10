Duke’s Toughest Opponent May Actually Not Be the Hurricanes

The Duke Blue Devils have revenge on their mind.

Star quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate entered the transfer portal late in the process, involving a lawsuit from Duke that was settled, as the two playmakers joined the national championship runner-ups, the Miami Hurricanes. The Blue Devils square off against them in a game that, in a best-case scenario, could decide whether the good guys are playing in the ACC Championship this season.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Miami is a team Duke faithful want to see go down on November 14. It will get as personal as it gets, but there could be one opponent on this team’s schedule who could be their toughest opponent, and that is the Clemson Tigers, whom the Devils play the following week on Senior Day.

Why Clemson Could Be Duke’s Toughest Opponent Next Season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and receiver Clark Sanderson (20) during the first half at the annual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At his best, there are maybe five coaches who are better than Dabo Swinney. While Duke would love to see Manny Diaz turn himself into one of the sport’s top head coaches, Swinney is as good as they come, but his stubbornness has led to a decline in respectability toward the program’s lack of aggression in the transfer portal.

Even so, Clemson could find itself back on track this season, as it did dip into the portal for key additions at defensive tackle, linebacker, safety, and running back. This is still a well-rounded program with standout talent like wide receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, linebacker Sammy Brown, cornerback Ashton Hampton, and pass rusher Will Heldt.

Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks by, celebrating Duke Blue Devils fans who stormed the field after a game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

By Nov 14 at Wallace Wade Stadium, the Tigers could have the ACC on fire with incredible competitive juices to break the conference wide open. A Clemson program at its best is tough to beat week in and week out, and that applied to Duke on Senior Day. If everything is clicking for the team that dominated the conference in the 2010s, this quickly becomes the Blue Devils' toughest opponent.

Duke Should Keep Their Eyes Peeled All Season

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Diaz likely knows this, too, but until they can see what the roster looks like with new additions on both sides of the ball, a good handful of teams on Duke’s schedule could be difficult outings, including against their rivals in Chapel Hill. This won’t be a walk-in-the-park season after losing talent like Mensah to the portal or the draft, with cornerback Chandler Rivers.

Having Miami and Clemson back-to-back in November, with so much on the line, is a great challenge Diaz and a universally-praised Blue Devils program are looking forward to, though the unknown remains with those respective matchups six months away.