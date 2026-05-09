Why Duke's Manny Diaz Is Top Coach in ACC

For many years, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney effectively ran the ACC, winning the conference championship in nine of his 18 seasons and turning his program into a national powerhouse in a region ruled by Nick Saban and Alabama for much longer. Very few teams in the conference answer the Tigers.

Fortunately for Duke and the rest of the ACC, Swinney's stubbornness to change with the times of college football put his program on the back burner as a once-glistening institution in the sport during the 2010s. For a handful of seasons, outside of the occasional Tiger ACC title, the conference has been wide open, including last year when the Blue Devils won the ACC, and Miami reached the National Championship.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke has remained a constant for the past several years under a combination of David Hinchcliffe, Mike Elko, and now Manny Diaz. After leading the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC championship since 1962, Diaz has the program ready to show off with a culture and program-wide mindset that is making him one of the top coaches in the ACC.

Diaz Stands Out in Wide-Open ACC

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

When I look at the current batch of coaches in the ACC, Diaz is obviously among the more successful over the past couple of seasons. Miami's Mario Cristobal is one of the top coaches in college football, period, and undoubtedly the best coach in the conference. Louisville's Jeff Brohm and Virginia's Tony Elliott have also enjoyed success in recent seasons, putting themselves in contention for postseason consideration had they won their respective title games.

Diaz has outperformed Swinney at this point, especially last season, when Duke went into Death Valley and defeated the Tigers in a shootout, showing they are not afraid of anyone, anywhere they go. Diaz's ability to instill an aggressive, yet disciplined culture that emulates itself as a hard-working, low-key program that is quietly building a potential monster sounds a lot like the early days of Dabo's tenure at Clemson.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To be fair, I'm not saying Diaz is the next Dabo Swinney. However, the program is building success with as much momentum as anyone in that conference. I don't believe Duke is out of the running for the ACC Championship this upcoming season because they have been able to maintain starters and key players from the last two seasons while making quality moves in the transfer portal.

Where Diaz Ranks Amongst Top ACC Coaches Heading Into 2026

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This could be a bigger conversation for another time, but Diaz is up there with Cristobal, Brohm, Elliott, and Rhett Lashlee as the top coaches in the conference. These are coaches who have established successful and respectable programs across the board and have kept themselves in contention for the ACC crown.

In order, I would go: Cristobal, Lashlee, Brohm, Elliott, and Diaz—a sound group of coaches any other program would want leading it into days of constant wins and strong outputs of production on either side of the ball. These guys know how to navigate through the storm of today's college football landscape and feel built to last.