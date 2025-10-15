Blue Devil Country

Nate Sheppard Drops Honest Thoughts Before Facing Georgia Tech

Duke Blue Devils' freshman running back, Nate Sheppard, spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's tilt against Georgia Tech.

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Duke Blue Devils starting running back, Nate Sheppard, addressed the media during his press conference on Tuesday, answering several questions about his role in the offense and what he expects from himself the rest of the season.

Duke's offense has been rolling through the first half of the season, but the team was on a bye week this past weekend. Despite questions about the bye week coming at an unfortunate time and disrupting the rhythm of the offense, Sheppard feels that it will not create issues for the offense.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) high steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Sheppard's Thoughts

  • "Obviously, we've been pretty good on offense, just getting better and better every week, but I think the bye week is definitely needed," Sheppard said.
  • "[We] got some guys back healthy, especially on the defensive side, and just to work on some of our red zone and run game stuff that we needed to clean up still. So, having that break, I think it was necessary and a good time for it to come."
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is tackled by Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Nathan Nyandoro (30) and defensive back Duce Chestnut (2) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Sheppard was just in the recruiting process just months ago, and he went into detail about how that process developed, leading him to Duke.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to hold off a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
  • "I had a few offers here and there, so between [California], Northwestern, Duke, Tulane, and Ole Miss, that was my top five," Sheppard explained. "Duke was ultimately the best place for me, and obviously, it's been working out."

For an incoming freshman, it tends to take a bit of time for that player to enter a situation and make an immediate impact.

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet during pregame activities before the start against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, Sheppard has been able to take advantage of the opportunity. Although he was not expecting to be the starting running back this early in the season, Sheppard has always felt he could play at the collegiate level.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrate Sheppard’s touchdown run against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
  • "[The opportunity] has come a little bit quicker than I thought it would be, being a starting running back halfway through the season. I thought it would definitely take a little bit longer than that," Sheppard said. "I always knew I could play at this level, even coming in early and being able to contribute. I just didn't know how much I would be able to contribute early, but it's definitely worked out."
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to break a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Nathan Nyandoro (30) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It is evident why Sheppard was heavily sought after during his recruitment process. He has 56 carries for 447 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while securing 14 receptions for 102 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sheppard may have not expected to be a starter this early in his career, but he is a pivotal part of this offense, and one of the main reasons this unit is having so much success.

As always, make sure you stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

