Nate Sheppard Drops Honest Thoughts Before Facing Georgia Tech
Duke Blue Devils starting running back, Nate Sheppard, addressed the media during his press conference on Tuesday, answering several questions about his role in the offense and what he expects from himself the rest of the season.
Duke's offense has been rolling through the first half of the season, but the team was on a bye week this past weekend. Despite questions about the bye week coming at an unfortunate time and disrupting the rhythm of the offense, Sheppard feels that it will not create issues for the offense.
Sheppard's Thoughts
- "Obviously, we've been pretty good on offense, just getting better and better every week, but I think the bye week is definitely needed," Sheppard said.
- "[We] got some guys back healthy, especially on the defensive side, and just to work on some of our red zone and run game stuff that we needed to clean up still. So, having that break, I think it was necessary and a good time for it to come."
As a freshman, Sheppard was just in the recruiting process just months ago, and he went into detail about how that process developed, leading him to Duke.
- "I had a few offers here and there, so between [California], Northwestern, Duke, Tulane, and Ole Miss, that was my top five," Sheppard explained. "Duke was ultimately the best place for me, and obviously, it's been working out."
For an incoming freshman, it tends to take a bit of time for that player to enter a situation and make an immediate impact.
However, Sheppard has been able to take advantage of the opportunity. Although he was not expecting to be the starting running back this early in the season, Sheppard has always felt he could play at the collegiate level.
- "[The opportunity] has come a little bit quicker than I thought it would be, being a starting running back halfway through the season. I thought it would definitely take a little bit longer than that," Sheppard said. "I always knew I could play at this level, even coming in early and being able to contribute. I just didn't know how much I would be able to contribute early, but it's definitely worked out."
It is evident why Sheppard was heavily sought after during his recruitment process. He has 56 carries for 447 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while securing 14 receptions for 102 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Sheppard may have not expected to be a starter this early in his career, but he is a pivotal part of this offense, and one of the main reasons this unit is having so much success.
