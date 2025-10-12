Blue Devil Country

Grading Duke's Nate Sheppard Performance Ahead of Bye Week

Running back Nate Sheppard has quietly been one of the key cogs in the Blue Devils' offensive success. Exactly how important has he been to Duke as the team heads into its bye week?

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Running back Nate Sheppard has been the final piece to Duke's well-rounded offense. The passing game will consistently be a proven commodity in the game plan, but Sheppard has shown he can be leaned on in closing out games.

If an offense can gash opposing defenses time and time again through the rushing attack, it can become extremely unpredictable in how it orchestrates. The play-action game is the main facet of the offense that improves the most with a formidable running back.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Sheppard has been that and more for this Blue Devils' offense, and after six weeks, he is one of the highest-graded players on that side of the ball.

Efficiency/Consistent Production: A+

In the first six games, Sheppard has taken 56 carries for 447 yards (8.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, while averaging 74.5 rushing yards in that stretch.

In the three games where Sheppard totaled at least 12 carries, he has rushed for at least 61 yards in each of those outings. The last two weeks, the freshman running back has had 27 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is tackled by Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Nathan Nyandoro (30) and defensive back Duce Chestnut (2) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

During that span, Sheppard is averaging 9.59 yards per carry. That level of success is not sustainable, but it shows what the running back is capable of with an extensive workload.

Even in the first three games, with only 15 rushing attempts, Shepard totaled 127 yards on the ground in that stretch, which equates to 8.4 yards per carry.

At 5'10" and 200 pounds, Sheppard should garner more opportunities in the backfield, especially when acknowledging the upcoming opponents on the schedule, specifically Georgia Tech.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrate Sheppard’s touchdown run against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The second half of the Blue Devils' schedule is going to kick things up a notch. Duke faces two ranked opponents in Georgia Tech and Virginia, while taking on Clemson, which opened the season as a top 10-ranked team in the country, on the road.

The Blue Devils are going to have to score 24+ points per game if they want to keep pace with those aforementioned teams. Sheppard's workload could see an uptick in those specific games, and in general, his involvement in the offense should increase. He is a capable receiving option out of the backfield, securing 14 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown in six games.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) high steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

We will learn exactly what Duke is capable of during the back-half of its schedule with formidable opponents facing the Blue Devils every week in that stretch.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.