Grading Duke's Nate Sheppard Performance Ahead of Bye Week
Running back Nate Sheppard has been the final piece to Duke's well-rounded offense. The passing game will consistently be a proven commodity in the game plan, but Sheppard has shown he can be leaned on in closing out games.
If an offense can gash opposing defenses time and time again through the rushing attack, it can become extremely unpredictable in how it orchestrates. The play-action game is the main facet of the offense that improves the most with a formidable running back.
Sheppard has been that and more for this Blue Devils' offense, and after six weeks, he is one of the highest-graded players on that side of the ball.
Efficiency/Consistent Production: A+
In the first six games, Sheppard has taken 56 carries for 447 yards (8.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, while averaging 74.5 rushing yards in that stretch.
In the three games where Sheppard totaled at least 12 carries, he has rushed for at least 61 yards in each of those outings. The last two weeks, the freshman running back has had 27 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns.
During that span, Sheppard is averaging 9.59 yards per carry. That level of success is not sustainable, but it shows what the running back is capable of with an extensive workload.
Even in the first three games, with only 15 rushing attempts, Shepard totaled 127 yards on the ground in that stretch, which equates to 8.4 yards per carry.
At 5'10" and 200 pounds, Sheppard should garner more opportunities in the backfield, especially when acknowledging the upcoming opponents on the schedule, specifically Georgia Tech.
The second half of the Blue Devils' schedule is going to kick things up a notch. Duke faces two ranked opponents in Georgia Tech and Virginia, while taking on Clemson, which opened the season as a top 10-ranked team in the country, on the road.
The Blue Devils are going to have to score 24+ points per game if they want to keep pace with those aforementioned teams. Sheppard's workload could see an uptick in those specific games, and in general, his involvement in the offense should increase. He is a capable receiving option out of the backfield, securing 14 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown in six games.
We will learn exactly what Duke is capable of during the back-half of its schedule with formidable opponents facing the Blue Devils every week in that stretch.
