Duke Football's Ultimate Challenge Awaits Amid Hot Streak

Three weeks ago, the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Manny Diaz faced uncertainty after finding themselves 1-2 in conference play with consecutive losses to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Three weeks later, the Blue Devils have won their last two games by a combined score of 88-5 following their 41-3 blowout against rival NC State. They're on a three-game winning streak, sitting at 7-2 (4-2), with the best running back in the country and a defense that is top-five in scoring.

Duke is on fire, playing with a wave of momentum, and at times, looks unstoppable. However, they face their biggest challenge of the season and potentially Manny Diaz's tenure when they travel to Coral Gables to face the No. 5-ranked Miami Hurricanes, who are coming off a loss to No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) lifts Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) to celebrate during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Biggest Challenge Awaits

We'll be discussing this game all week, but I wanted to kick off the conversation about another potential upset brewing next week, starting at noon Eastern on ABC. Miami is the best team in the ACC, but they may not be the best-performing program; that honor goes to both the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Duke, who have played exceptional football in recent weeks.

Miami has played close games in three of its last four games, with near-losses to North Carolina and Florida State, while Duke and Wake Forest continue to dominate their opponents. The latter has already faced the Hurricanes, losing 33-20 in their only defeat of the season, but Duke hasn't faced anyone this good all year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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That is where their biggest challenge awaits. Miami has great coaching, a stout defensive line that features Ahmad Moton Sr. and Justin Scott, former Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and a powerful run game when the concepts are locked in.

I'll be discussing Mensah and Barkate's return later this week, but Miami is still a playoff team with astounding talent on both sides of the ball.

The Game They've Been Waiting for All Season

I do want to touch on the subject of Mensah and Barkate briefly, because this game has been circled on the calendar of Blue Devils fans and the program since the two stars left for Mario Cristobal's team. This is a must-win for Duke, both personally and for their ACC Championship and playoff hopes.

There has been so much anticipation for this game for one side, while the other may look at this as a bounce-back game. Hurricanes fans are severely underestimating just how good both running back Nate Sheppard and the Blue Devils' defense have been for much of the season.

The Hurricanes are coming off a tough loss, likely overlooking this upcoming matchup, dealing with injuries, and facing the best running back they will play all year long, a potential Heisman Trophy contender.

This is the game the Duke Blue Devils have been waiting for all season, and it could be the culmination of Diaz's time in Durham while simultaneously putting the program on the national map as an underrated postseason contender.