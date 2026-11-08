3 Overreactions to Duke's Blowout Victory Over Rival NC State

Victory feels sweeter against a conference rival, especially when they're a close in-state foe. The Duke Blue Devils continued to build momentum heading into next week's heavyweight fight against the Miami Hurricanes after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 41-3 in a blowout.

Saturday showcased a Blue Devils team that could be quietly becoming one of the ACC's best, and after this week, there will be no shortage of discussion around head coach Manny Diaz and his program ahead of a revenge matchup in Miami, his former team. Here are three overreactions to Duke's big road win in Raleigh.

Nate Sheppard Another Monster Game Away From Heisman Favorites List

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On his first touch of the game, Nate Sheppard ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run that began the snowball effect of what became this game. The Blue Devils star running back went for 18 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns in another masterful performance while breaking more records in the process.

Miami fell 31-24 to Notre Dame last night. If Sheppard were to have a terrific game against the Hurricanes, he would catapult himself into the top-three favorites for the Heisman Trophy, as an 8-2, possibly ranked Duke team could be in the thick of the playoff conversation. Sheppard is a special player who deserves to have the attention on the national stage.

Duke's Defense One of Best in College Football

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A big reason for the Blue Devils' success is their defense, led by a chorus of standouts such as edge rushers Tyshon Reed Jr. and Bryce Davis; linebackers Luke Mergott, Nick Morris Jr., Bradley Gompers, and Kendall Johnson; and a secondary featuring talented defensive backs Dylan Flowers, Kyon Loud, and Andrew Pellicciotta.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has been terrific, and with the help of defensive-minded Diaz, Duke has a chance not only to match up perfectly with the Hurricanes, but also to bolster a similar result to Saturday night in South Bend.

Walker Eget, Duke Passing Offense a Major Sleeper

The potential is through the roof with this group on offense, not to mention Sheppard's ability on the ground and as a receiver. Quarterback Walker Eget has continued to string together some solid performances, with a vast group of pass-catchers who could make big plays at any moment. No one stands out in that group, which is a great thing when all of them are producing.

If Duke can match the passing game with Sheppard's legs, this team could very well walk right back to Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship next month.