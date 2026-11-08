The Ghosts of 1988 Came Back to Haunt Miami as Notre Dame Finally Got Its Signature Win

SOUTH BEND — The south end zone at Notre Dame Stadium is where Fighting Irish glory is made and Miami dreams die. It’s a place where furious Hurricanes comebacks come up just short, thanks to the meddling hands of Irish defensive backs. It’s 10 yards deep, 53 ⅓ yards wide, and the thin margins by the sidelines (or past them) are where history is made when these two teams meet.

Thirty-eight years ago, in that end zone, Notre Dame safety Pat Terrell knocked away a two-point conversion pass near the west sideline in the final minute to seal a 31–30 triumph over No. 1 Miami that catapulted the Irish to their last national championship.

Saturday night, in the very same end zone, against the very same opponent, which had the very same undefeated record and No. 1 ranking, safety Luke Talich conjured up the magic of 1988 all over again. This time, it was on the east side of the field. The score was nearly the same—Notre Dame led 31–24—with more time on the clock (3 minutes, 36 seconds) at the decisive moment.

On fourth-and-6 from the Notre Dame 18, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah stepped through yet another minefield of pass rushers, rolled to his left and fired off one foot for the end zone. His target was tight end Elija Lofton, who had tormented the Irish all night. Talich briefly lost track of Lofton, turning in toward the middle of the field while Lofton pivoted toward the boundary and rose to catch the ball over his head.

Lofton came down with his feet easily in bounds and in possession of the ball, a seeming touchdown. But in the eternal football debate—What is a catch?—Lofton did not hold on long enough. Talich reached his right hand around Lofton’s back and knocked the ball free after the Hurricane had set one foot out of bounds.

Where is Notre Dame tonight without Luke Talich? pic.twitter.com/kBwN3jLdcX — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 8, 2026

“I took my eyes off my guy for a second and then he ended up going vertical down the field,” Talich said. “And then when I turned around it was back-shoulder fade and he went up to make the catch. We’re just taught to play through the hands and finish the play, so that’s what I did and got the ball.”

In this pivotal moment, the field of play was 54 yards wide. Officials ruled the play incomplete on the field, and the call stood after replay review. The Irish ran off most of the rest of the clock before a desperation Miami drive fell far short, giving No. 11 Notre Dame its biggest regular-season victory in many years. This was absolutely vital for the College Football Playoff hopes of a team starving for a quality win.

Terrell now has company in the annals of Notre Dame–Miami lore. And so does Cleveland Gary, it can be argued—he of the controversial 1988 fumble right in front of that south end zone. Hurricanes are still grumbling about that call, and they’ll probably be talking about the Lofton catch/non-catch 38 years from now.

Here was Miami coach Jimmy Johnson in 1988: “If you go to Notre Dame, you can’t leave it in the officials’ hands.”

Here was Miami coach Mario Cristobal on Saturday night: “Really disappointed that they negated Elija Lofton’s touchdown with two hands on the ball and two feet inbounds. But like we told the team before we left Miami, do not leave it in the hands of the officials or that’s what you’re going to get out here.”

Yeah, the Golden Dome deja vu was strong. The only thing missing was a catchy T-shirt slogan. (There were plenty of “Catholics vs. Convicts” shirts in the stands Saturday night, but those were throwbacks.)

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said he gave his team a brief history lesson during the week on the ’88 game, enough so that the parallels did not escape Talich.

“The scores were very similar even throughout,” Talich said. “Yeah, it’s cool to be a part of that for sure.”

Of all the Notre Dame players to save this must-win game, a former walk-on from Cody, Wyo., was an improbable choice. Talich was a three-star recruit who played basketball, ran track and played quarterback his senior year of high school. He turned down scholarship offers from the home-state Cowboys, Utah and Washington State to play for Freeman.

Miami tight end Elija Lofton carries the ball defended by Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler (8) and safety Luke Talich (28). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talich was going to redshirt his first year in 2022, but injuries thinned the depth chart enough that he earned playing time in eight games before breaking his collarbone. He was awarded a scholarship the following spring and has been a key member of the Notre Dame defense for three seasons.

The 6'4", 222-pound senior made another huge play earlier in the second half. Miami had roared back from a 24–3 deficit to make it 24–17 and was driving again late in the third quarter when Mensah threw an out pattern for Lofton. Talich undercut the throw and made the interception near midfield.

“He was beating us on out routes during the game,” Talich said. “So I felt it coming and then I was able to slip that play and play the ball.”

Notre Dame took advantage of the field position and the momentum service break, driving for what would prove to be the winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter, making the score 31–17. Mensah drove the Hurricanes to a TD to pull back within one score and set the stage for the endgame drama.

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In the end, after the field had been stormed and a No. 1 team had lost for the fourth time in this chaotic season, the biggest takeaway is this: Far more was won than lost here, for both teams.

Field storm in South Bend 🍀 pic.twitter.com/SDeTy62O4s — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 8, 2026

Notre Dame won the game it had to have. In its first rankings of the season, the College Football Playoff selection committee sent a clear message to Notre Dame on Tuesday: Beat Miami. Message received.

“This is big, this is special,” Freeman admitted. “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, this is like any other one.’ No, this is different.”

Now the Fighting Irish (8–1) are off the playoff bubble and in the field with three games remaining. The path to the bid that eluded them last year runs through Boston College (4–5), SMU (7–2) and at Syracuse (4–5). A highly manageable stretch run, although this season has been littered with teams who bombed after big wins.

But other than the first sting of defeat this season, Miami (8–1) was impressive as well. The Hurricanes lost their best player in practice Wednesday when receiver Malachi Toney went down with an ankle injury that could sideline him the rest of the regular season. Without him, Miami’s pyrotechnic offense took a while to get untracked—but when it did, the Canes were nearly unstoppable for the entire second half.

In the process, both quarterbacks moved up in the Heisman Trophy race—and, potentially, in the 2027 NFL draft.

CJ Carr was accurate, decisive, creative and clutch for Notre Dame, throwing for a season-high 304 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. His first college start was the opener last year, at Miami, in which he struggled but nearly led the Irish to a comeback victory. Carr’s dad called him Saturday and told him the boy who started that game has been replaced by a man.

“I was trying to enjoy some more,” Carr said of the postgame field storm. “They kept trying to usher me over to talk to people. I’m like, ‘Dude, let me go celebrate this sucker.’ ”

Mensah nearly stole the celebration away, despite the absence of his leading receiver. He continually escaped the Notre Dame pass rush, making off-platform plays and showing some new freelance pizazz in his repertoire. His completion percentage was a season-low 56%, to go with 276 passing yards and three touchdowns, but considering the caliber of defense and the juggled receiving corps, he was outstanding.

Given the way potential NFL QBs have tanked or gotten injured this season, both Carr and Mensah put a favorable foot forward to be considered for the top pick at that position in the spring. Of course, Carr could have two more years of eligibility and Mensah could have one—but a night like this might change the equation in terms of how they’re viewed at the NFL level.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah throws a pass against Notre Dame. | David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

As for the here and now: the last Notre Dame Heisman winner was Tim Brown in 1987. The last Notre Dame quarterback to win it: Terry Hanratty in 1966. The last Irish QB to finish in the top five in the Heisman voting: Brady Quinn in 2006.

For Miami, Mensah is trying to become the third Heisman-winning QB, after Vinny Testaverde (1986) and Gino Torretta (’92). It’s been a while for the Hurricanes as well.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is still the best player in the nation, but he’s on a three-loss team with a backup quarterback, neither of which help his cause. If voters are looking for other options, two of them just presented themselves here.

So did the ghosts of ’88, in the south end zone. Luke Talich, meet Pat Terrell. You’re now linked in Notre Dame–Miami lore.

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