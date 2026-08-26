Duke Football Updated Week 1 Starting Lineup Projection: What Has Changed

The Duke football program has concluded its 2026 fall training camp as the program gears up to kick off the regular season on Sept. 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Heading into camp, there were several positions on the roster that felt largely undecided. With camp now concluded, let's project the Blue Devils' Week 1 starters.

Offense

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: Walker Eget

San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was officially named Duke's starting quarterback on Friday. In two seasons as a starter, the California native compiled over 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Eget will not fill the shoes of Darian Mensah, arguably the best QB in the ACC in 2025.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB: Nate Sheppard

This one doesn't need much explaining. Sheppard took over the Blue Devils' backfield by the midway point last season and will enter his true sophomore year as the clear workhorse back.

Sheppard has a chance to break onto the scene in a big way.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR-Slot: Javen Nicholas

I'm not sure how heavy Nicholas' target volume will be, but he could be a big-time deep threat in the ACC, especially with Eget's big arm.

Nicholas was the best receiver on a 1-11 Charlotte team in 2025, compiling 60 catches for 740 yards and five touchdowns.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR-X: Jared Richardson

Penn transfer Jared Richardson has widely been expected to fill Duke's WR1 duties in 2026, and it seems he was a big target in camp.

Richardson tallied nearly 200 receptions, over 2,500 yards, and almost 30 touchdowns in his career with the Quakers.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR-Z: Jaivon Solomon

The third starting wide receiver spot still feels completely up in the air, but I'm going back to redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon. Solomon had three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Duke's first scrimmage of camp.

Jamien Little, Jayden Moore, and maybe even Kavon Simmons could be in the mix.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE: Jeremiah Hasley

Jeremiah Hasley might be the best tight end in the ACC heading into the season. He notched 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Hasley is currently four touchdowns away from breaking Duke's all-time tight end touchdown record.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT: Nick Del Grande

Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Del Grande was one of Duke's best portal additions this offseason. The two-time All-Sun Belt selection will fill one of the tackle spots left behind by Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina.

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Cole Finney (82) and offensive linemen Brian Parker II (53) react with tight end Nicky Dalmolin (81) after a successful two point conversion during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LG: Jordan Larsen

Larsen started all 14 games last season for the Blue Devils after transferring from South Dakota. He remains a mainstay on the offensive line. He was on the field for 773 total snaps.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C: Matt Craycraft

Matt Craycraft is locked in as the Blue Devils' starting center. He started all 14 games for Duke a season ago and was on the field for 975 total snaps.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Peyton Jones (5) is congratulated by offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) offensive lineman Jack Small (70) after his touchdown run against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RG: Bradley Smith

Bradley Smith has appeared in 15 games and started one through his career at Duke, but this would be his first season entering as a full-time starter as a redshirt sophomore.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RT: Braden Miller

Braden Miller comes to Duke from California. He also spent time at Michigan State. The two transfers, Del Grande and Miller, will occupy the two tackle spots after Parker's and Fina's departures.

Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE: Bryce Davis

Bryce Davis is poised for a breakout sophomore year at Duke after entering as the highest-rated recruit in program history in 2025, according to 247Sports. Davis tallied 10 tackles and a pass deflection as a true freshman in 2025.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT: Owen Wafle

Owen Wafle is an interesting story. A former 4-star recruit, he finds himself at Duke after one season at Michigan and one at Penn State, struggling to see the field at either stop.

Wafle now looks to resurrect his collegiate career in Durham.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DT: Preston Watson

Returner Preston Watson has seen action in every game over two seasons in Durham. The junior notched 14 tackles and a PD in 2025.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE: Tyshon Reed

Junior Tyshon Reed has also been a regular contributor throughout his two seasons with the program. He should be a mainstay in the starting rotation and totaled 22 tackles and a sack a season ago.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB: Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr.

The linebacker tandem of Mergott and Morris Jr. is probably the best on the roster. Morris is looking for a bounce-back campaign after injuries kept him off the field for most of 2025, and Mergott tied the team lead in tackles a season ago with 90.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SS: Patrick Smith-Young

North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young could take a starting spot right away. In 2025 with the Mean Green, he compiled 73 tackles and three pass deflections, ranking fourth on the team in tackles.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FS: DaShawn Stone

DaShawn Stone ranked second on the Blue Devils last season with 86 tackles, along with three pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He enters the year as one of the team's best secondary pieces.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

CB: Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan

Returners Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan are still the projected starters at cornerback, but there could be some competition. Montana transfer Kyon Loud, Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, and Northwestern transfer Evan Smith could make things interesting down the road.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NB: Che Ojarikre

Stanford transfer Che Ojarikre is another intriguing secondary addition Diaz and Co. made this offseason. He went for 30 total tackles and two pass deflections with the Cardinal last season.