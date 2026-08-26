Duke Football Updated Week 1 Starting Lineup Projection: What Has Changed
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The Duke football program has concluded its 2026 fall training camp as the program gears up to kick off the regular season on Sept. 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Heading into camp, there were several positions on the roster that felt largely undecided. With camp now concluded, let's project the Blue Devils' Week 1 starters.
Offense
QB: Walker Eget
San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was officially named Duke's starting quarterback on Friday. In two seasons as a starter, the California native compiled over 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.
Eget will not fill the shoes of Darian Mensah, arguably the best QB in the ACC in 2025.
RB: Nate Sheppard
This one doesn't need much explaining. Sheppard took over the Blue Devils' backfield by the midway point last season and will enter his true sophomore year as the clear workhorse back.
Sheppard has a chance to break onto the scene in a big way.
WR-Slot: Javen Nicholas
I'm not sure how heavy Nicholas' target volume will be, but he could be a big-time deep threat in the ACC, especially with Eget's big arm.
Nicholas was the best receiver on a 1-11 Charlotte team in 2025, compiling 60 catches for 740 yards and five touchdowns.
WR-X: Jared Richardson
Penn transfer Jared Richardson has widely been expected to fill Duke's WR1 duties in 2026, and it seems he was a big target in camp.
Richardson tallied nearly 200 receptions, over 2,500 yards, and almost 30 touchdowns in his career with the Quakers.
WR-Z: Jaivon Solomon
The third starting wide receiver spot still feels completely up in the air, but I'm going back to redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon. Solomon had three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Duke's first scrimmage of camp.
Jamien Little, Jayden Moore, and maybe even Kavon Simmons could be in the mix.
TE: Jeremiah Hasley
Jeremiah Hasley might be the best tight end in the ACC heading into the season. He notched 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.
Hasley is currently four touchdowns away from breaking Duke's all-time tight end touchdown record.
LT: Nick Del Grande
Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Del Grande was one of Duke's best portal additions this offseason. The two-time All-Sun Belt selection will fill one of the tackle spots left behind by Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina.
LG: Jordan Larsen
Larsen started all 14 games last season for the Blue Devils after transferring from South Dakota. He remains a mainstay on the offensive line. He was on the field for 773 total snaps.
C: Matt Craycraft
Matt Craycraft is locked in as the Blue Devils' starting center. He started all 14 games for Duke a season ago and was on the field for 975 total snaps.
RG: Bradley Smith
Bradley Smith has appeared in 15 games and started one through his career at Duke, but this would be his first season entering as a full-time starter as a redshirt sophomore.
RT: Braden Miller
Braden Miller comes to Duke from California. He also spent time at Michigan State. The two transfers, Del Grande and Miller, will occupy the two tackle spots after Parker's and Fina's departures.
Defense
DE: Bryce Davis
Bryce Davis is poised for a breakout sophomore year at Duke after entering as the highest-rated recruit in program history in 2025, according to 247Sports. Davis tallied 10 tackles and a pass deflection as a true freshman in 2025.
DT: Owen Wafle
Owen Wafle is an interesting story. A former 4-star recruit, he finds himself at Duke after one season at Michigan and one at Penn State, struggling to see the field at either stop.
Wafle now looks to resurrect his collegiate career in Durham.
DT: Preston Watson
Returner Preston Watson has seen action in every game over two seasons in Durham. The junior notched 14 tackles and a PD in 2025.
DE: Tyshon Reed
Junior Tyshon Reed has also been a regular contributor throughout his two seasons with the program. He should be a mainstay in the starting rotation and totaled 22 tackles and a sack a season ago.
LB: Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr.
The linebacker tandem of Mergott and Morris Jr. is probably the best on the roster. Morris is looking for a bounce-back campaign after injuries kept him off the field for most of 2025, and Mergott tied the team lead in tackles a season ago with 90.
SS: Patrick Smith-Young
North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young could take a starting spot right away. In 2025 with the Mean Green, he compiled 73 tackles and three pass deflections, ranking fourth on the team in tackles.
FS: DaShawn Stone
DaShawn Stone ranked second on the Blue Devils last season with 86 tackles, along with three pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He enters the year as one of the team's best secondary pieces.
CB: Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan
Returners Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan are still the projected starters at cornerback, but there could be some competition. Montana transfer Kyon Loud, Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, and Northwestern transfer Evan Smith could make things interesting down the road.
NB: Che Ojarikre
Stanford transfer Che Ojarikre is another intriguing secondary addition Diaz and Co. made this offseason. He went for 30 total tackles and two pass deflections with the Cardinal last season.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine