Former Blue Devil Jones Enters Pivotal Year for NFL Future

Former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones has had a tumultuous first seven years in the NFL.

Jones was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, expected to be the team's future franchise QB. That didn't quite go to plan.

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball against the New York Giants in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The former Blue Devil never found a consistent stride in New York, leading the Giants to one playoff appearance in his six years as the team's starter.

New York eventually released the QB midway through the 2025 campaign, and he spent the rest of the year as a backup with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones Turns NFL Career Around in Indianapolis

Against all odds, Jones beat out former No. 4 overall draft choice Anthony Richardson for the starting job, and through nearly the first half of the regular season, looked like he was quickly becoming one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

The Colts began the season with a 7-1 record, with Jones tossing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in the process. Then, Indy's season came to a screeching halt.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones speaks ahead of the team’s veterans minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the next five games, the Colts posted a 1-4 record, and then Jones went down with a torn Achilles tendon in a 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, causing him to miss the rest of the season. Indianapolis finished the regular season at 8-9 and missed the playoffs entirely.

Heading into 2026, Jones still has a lot to prove. He was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league through the first eight games of the 2026 season, and his play led to winning. However, Jones now enters a pivotal year in his career, where he must demonstrate that he can be a long-term answer at quarterback for the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks withwide receiver Deion Burks (80) during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones Ranked Low in SI Preseason Quarterback Rankings

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently released his preseason NFL quarterback rankings, and Jones was slotted all the way down at No. 22, behind guys such as Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy, and CJ Stroud.

"From a current Giants quarterback to a former one, Jones is another question mark in a league full of them," Verderame said.

"Now coming off a serious injury, can Jones rediscover his early-season magic?"

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say that Jones still has a lot to prove in this league, and the 2026 season may be his final opportunity to do it. The former Blue Devil has shown flashes throughout his career, even dating back to his time in New York, but he is still an unknown among starting-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL.

Before his season-ending injury, Jones tossed for 3,101 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 68.0% completion percentage and a 63.0 QBR, good for eighth in the NFL.

The Colts gave wide receiver Alec Pierce a massive payday this offseason as he will, in all likelihood, be Jones' top target. There won't be much room for error for the Duke product this season as he looks to keep his tenure as a full-time starter alive.