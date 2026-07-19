Biggest Questions Facing Duke Football Entering Fall Camp

The Duke football program will attempt to stay afloat in the ACC in 2026 after a slew of departures sent it a few steps in the wrong direction.

Despite everything that went wrong for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff this offseason, the good news is that the rest of the ACC, aside from Miami, collectively seems to have taken a step back as well.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the Hurricanes, there doesn't even seem to be a general consensus on which team is the second-best in the league. A lot of things have to go right, but Duke's light schedule gives it a chance to be competitive.

Here are three pressing questions around the Duke program with training camp on the horizon.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. How Big of a Step Back Will the Offense Take?

The Blue Devils boasted arguably the best offense in the conference last season, leading it in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). That success came mainly from star quarterback Darian Mensah, who led the ACC in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while only tossing six picks.

Wide receiver Cooper Barkate was also arguably the best receiver in the league last season, finishing second in the ACC in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7), while finishing fourth in receptions (72). Barkate became the first 1,000-yard receiver for Duke since Jamison Crowder in 2014.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both are now gone, as well as several key pieces of the Blue Devils' offensive line. Duke's projected starting quarterback is San Jose State transfer Walker Eget. It also brought in two intriguing receiver additions in Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte).

The Blue Devils lost their star quarterback, top three receivers, and both starting tackles (Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina). It's a safe bet to assume the offense will take a step back, but how drastic that step is will pay major dividends.

2. Can the Defense Get Back to 2024 Form?

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke led with its defense in 2024, the inaugural campaign under Manny Diaz, and that will likely be the case again in 2026.

The Blue Devils led the ACC in sacks (43), forced fumbles (19), and fumble recoveries (14), propelling the program to nine wins even with a lackluster offense,

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the defense regressed, ranking 12th in the conference in average opponent points scored per game (29.4). The Blue Devils got away with it because they arguably had the best offensive unit the league had to offer.

Once again, it's probably safe to say Duke won't have the same level of offensive firepower in 2026, meaning the defense has to get back to prominence if the Blue Devils are going to be competitive.

3. Can Nate Sheppard Become a Top Five RB in College Football?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's offense will run through running back Nate Sheppard, who completely broke onto the scene as a true freshman and took over the backfield.

The former 3-star recruit finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fourth in average rush yards per game (80.9), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard will enter the 2026 season with a legitimate chance to be one of the most productive backs in the country. The volume will be there, and the talent is already present. Sheppard reaching his ceiling this season would do wonders for the Blue Devils on the offensive side of the ball.