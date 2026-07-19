Biggest Questions Facing Duke Football Entering Fall Camp
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The Duke football program will attempt to stay afloat in the ACC in 2026 after a slew of departures sent it a few steps in the wrong direction.
Despite everything that went wrong for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff this offseason, the good news is that the rest of the ACC, aside from Miami, collectively seems to have taken a step back as well.
Outside of the Hurricanes, there doesn't even seem to be a general consensus on which team is the second-best in the league. A lot of things have to go right, but Duke's light schedule gives it a chance to be competitive.
Here are three pressing questions around the Duke program with training camp on the horizon.
1. How Big of a Step Back Will the Offense Take?
The Blue Devils boasted arguably the best offense in the conference last season, leading it in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). That success came mainly from star quarterback Darian Mensah, who led the ACC in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while only tossing six picks.
Wide receiver Cooper Barkate was also arguably the best receiver in the league last season, finishing second in the ACC in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7), while finishing fourth in receptions (72). Barkate became the first 1,000-yard receiver for Duke since Jamison Crowder in 2014.
Both are now gone, as well as several key pieces of the Blue Devils' offensive line. Duke's projected starting quarterback is San Jose State transfer Walker Eget. It also brought in two intriguing receiver additions in Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte).
The Blue Devils lost their star quarterback, top three receivers, and both starting tackles (Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina). It's a safe bet to assume the offense will take a step back, but how drastic that step is will pay major dividends.
2. Can the Defense Get Back to 2024 Form?
Duke led with its defense in 2024, the inaugural campaign under Manny Diaz, and that will likely be the case again in 2026.
The Blue Devils led the ACC in sacks (43), forced fumbles (19), and fumble recoveries (14), propelling the program to nine wins even with a lackluster offense,
In 2025, the defense regressed, ranking 12th in the conference in average opponent points scored per game (29.4). The Blue Devils got away with it because they arguably had the best offensive unit the league had to offer.
Once again, it's probably safe to say Duke won't have the same level of offensive firepower in 2026, meaning the defense has to get back to prominence if the Blue Devils are going to be competitive.
3. Can Nate Sheppard Become a Top Five RB in College Football?
Duke's offense will run through running back Nate Sheppard, who completely broke onto the scene as a true freshman and took over the backfield.
The former 3-star recruit finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fourth in average rush yards per game (80.9), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).
Sheppard will enter the 2026 season with a legitimate chance to be one of the most productive backs in the country. The volume will be there, and the talent is already present. Sheppard reaching his ceiling this season would do wonders for the Blue Devils on the offensive side of the ball.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine