How Close Duke Football Is To Competing for Conference Championship

The Duke football program is coming off its first ACC Championship since 1989, yet it feels like ages before the program will be able to accomplish that feat again.

Head coach Manny Diaz has exceeded expectations in both of his seasons as Duke's head coach, generating an 18-9 overall record in two seasons and a conference crown in just his second year with the program.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, after the Blue Devils ended the 2025 campaign on a very high note, it feels like they're nowhere close to potentially reaching the pinnacle of the ACC again. In reality, how close is Duke to winning the ACC title following its 2025 victory?

It Could Be One Year, or It Could Be Decades

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This seems like a pretty ridiculous answer, but for a program in Duke's position, it's really difficult to gauge how close it is to competing at the top of the ACC standings, at least consistently.

Heading into the 2025 season, Diaz and Co. weren't widely expected to be a true threat in the conference. Granted, that was before guys like quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate greatly exceeded expectations, and Duke's offense as a whole was arguably the best unit in the league.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, both Mensah and Barkate, along with several other major contributors from last season's squad, departed from the program this offseason, either in the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. Now, Duke is back to square one.

Duke Will Be Hard To Project in the NIL Era

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main reason a program like Duke is extremely difficult to project in the long term is perfectly exemplified by guys like Mensah and Barkate. Both were arguably the best at their respective positions in the entire ACC last season and played massive roles in the Blue Devils winning the conference title.

However, after one stellar year, both headed to a blue-chip program in Miami. Mensah even had another year left on his NIL contract with Duke, but that was essentially meaningless in the end. The point is that to win the conference crown, Duke will need its players to greatly exceed expectations in a somewhat miraculous way, like in 2025.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chances are, Duke won't be a program where elite transfers and recruits want to stay anytime soon. Additionally, it's not like the Blue Devils were a juggernaut in the ACC last year. They finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record, but the ACC's wild tiebreaker rules rewarded Duke with a trip to the ACC Championship game.

Duke will need to find underrated talent and develop it over time. It will then have to take advantage of when these "diamond in the rough" players break out, because odds are, they will leave after that breakout season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Duke basketball and football programs present an extremely interesting dynamic. In college sports, Duke basketball is one of the most storied brands in the country and will benefit in this current landscape of collegiate athletics.

Jon Scheyer is heading into the 2026-27 season with maybe the best roster in college basketball. But for Diaz, Duke football is nowhere near that level and is a program that suffers from the transfer portal, as Mensah and Barkate laid out.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke football is nearly impossible to predict long-term for the same reason many coaches are going insane in this NIL era. Building rosters is a nightmare, as coaches never know who is staying or coming back.