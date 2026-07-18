How Close Duke Football Is To Competing for Conference Championship
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The Duke football program is coming off its first ACC Championship since 1989, yet it feels like ages before the program will be able to accomplish that feat again.
Head coach Manny Diaz has exceeded expectations in both of his seasons as Duke's head coach, generating an 18-9 overall record in two seasons and a conference crown in just his second year with the program.
However, after the Blue Devils ended the 2025 campaign on a very high note, it feels like they're nowhere close to potentially reaching the pinnacle of the ACC again. In reality, how close is Duke to winning the ACC title following its 2025 victory?
It Could Be One Year, or It Could Be Decades
This seems like a pretty ridiculous answer, but for a program in Duke's position, it's really difficult to gauge how close it is to competing at the top of the ACC standings, at least consistently.
Heading into the 2025 season, Diaz and Co. weren't widely expected to be a true threat in the conference. Granted, that was before guys like quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate greatly exceeded expectations, and Duke's offense as a whole was arguably the best unit in the league.
However, both Mensah and Barkate, along with several other major contributors from last season's squad, departed from the program this offseason, either in the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. Now, Duke is back to square one.
Duke Will Be Hard To Project in the NIL Era
The main reason a program like Duke is extremely difficult to project in the long term is perfectly exemplified by guys like Mensah and Barkate. Both were arguably the best at their respective positions in the entire ACC last season and played massive roles in the Blue Devils winning the conference title.
However, after one stellar year, both headed to a blue-chip program in Miami. Mensah even had another year left on his NIL contract with Duke, but that was essentially meaningless in the end. The point is that to win the conference crown, Duke will need its players to greatly exceed expectations in a somewhat miraculous way, like in 2025.
Chances are, Duke won't be a program where elite transfers and recruits want to stay anytime soon. Additionally, it's not like the Blue Devils were a juggernaut in the ACC last year. They finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record, but the ACC's wild tiebreaker rules rewarded Duke with a trip to the ACC Championship game.
Duke will need to find underrated talent and develop it over time. It will then have to take advantage of when these "diamond in the rough" players break out, because odds are, they will leave after that breakout season.
The Duke basketball and football programs present an extremely interesting dynamic. In college sports, Duke basketball is one of the most storied brands in the country and will benefit in this current landscape of collegiate athletics.
Jon Scheyer is heading into the 2026-27 season with maybe the best roster in college basketball. But for Diaz, Duke football is nowhere near that level and is a program that suffers from the transfer portal, as Mensah and Barkate laid out.
Duke football is nearly impossible to predict long-term for the same reason many coaches are going insane in this NIL era. Building rosters is a nightmare, as coaches never know who is staying or coming back.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine