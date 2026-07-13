Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 16

The Duke football program is just a couple of weeks away from beginning summer training camp ahead of the 2026 season. As we continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players countdown, we are back with another addition to the defensive secondary.

The Blue Devils will have a lot of position battles throughout camp on both sides of the ball. As I continue writing this series, the secondary continues to become one of the most intriguing position groups to me.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz and Co. lost a few key pieces from last year's secondary, namely cornerback Chandler Rivers and safeties Caleb Weaver and Terry Moore. Moore was arguably the best safety in the ACC in 2024, but missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL. He transferred to Ohio State following the 2025 campaign.

As a result, the Blue Devils have a few returners ready to step up as well as a few additions via the transfer portal with the potential to make some serious moves.

It's a safe bet that Duke's offense will probably take a step back in 2026. The Blue Devils led the ACC in scoring last season (34.6 points per game) behind quarterback Darian Mensah, who led the conference in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing just six picks.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) celebrates with fans after making a interception in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Duke Blue Devils are increasingly reminiscent of the 2024 team as time goes on, the first year under head coach Manny Diaz. It was a team that led with its defense, and it won nine games.

In 2024, Duke finished 12th in the ACC in scoring (26.3) points per game, but led the league in sacks (43), forced fumbles (19), and fumbles recovered (14), while finishing fifth in interceptions (13).

The Blue Devils' defensive front certainly has the potential to return to dominant form, despite losing Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. The secondary has more question marks, but the high ceiling remains.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Terry Moore (11) lines up during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing is for sure: Duke will have depth at the cornerback spots. There should be some intriguing battles for the starting cornerback spots throughout camp, but the program will have guys behind them ready to contribute on a regular basis.

We will continue our top 30 series today with a Blue Devil newcomer in the secondary with a chance to fight for a starting spot right away.

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers

Dylan Flowers has been a journeyman throughout his collegiate career, but he has a chance to put together his most productive season yet with the Blue Devils in 2026.

The California native was rated as a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 992 overall player, No. 84 cornerback, and No. 83 player out of the state of California, according to the 247Sports 2021 Composite Rankings. He committed to Southern Utah, where he began his college career.

Flowers struggled to see the field consistently early on in his career. He spent two seasons at Southern Utah, appearing in 10 games and tallying eight total tackles and one tackle for loss. He then hit the portal following his second season and transferred to BYU. Flowers appeared in one game for the Cougars in his lone year in Provo.

Middle Tennessee wide receiver Amorion Walker (8) catches a pass as Western Kentucky cornerback Dylan Flowers (10) and Western Kentucky defensive back Jaylen Lewis (7) both try to stop him during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After having a difficult time getting on the field throughout his first three collegiate seasons, Flowers elected to hit the JUCO route, transferring to College of the Canyons, where he would finally have a chance to put his talent on display.

Flowers spent one season at College of the Canyons in 2024, where he notched 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

After finally turning some heads at the junior college route, Flowers once again hit the portal, this time ending up at Western Kentucky

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Drae McCray (10) runs the ball against Brigham Young Cougars safety Preston Rex (27) and Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Dylan Flowers (21) in the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the Hilltoppers in 2025, Flowers appeared in 12 games, carding 33 total tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He finished third on the team in pass deflections.

Flowers finally earned his spot on a big-time stage with Western Kentucky and is now heading into the 2026 season with a chip on his shoulder. According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers was the fifth-highest-rated cornerback in the transfer portal.

The 5'10" cornerback will now close out his career with the Blue Devils, having played in 35 games across four different programs at two different levels. There's reason to believe his graduate year in Durham could be his best yet.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In April, Duke signed Diaz to a contract extension through 2031. Duke athletic director Nina King cited Diaz as "exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University." Now, he will have a chance to once again propel a Duke program with dwindling expectations to another vastly successful season.

Flowers will be right in the mix to start at the cornerback spot right away. Returners Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan are generally viewed as the likely favorites right now, but Flowers has as good a chance as any of Duke's newcomers at cornerback to be a mainstay on the field.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils also brought in Kyon Loud (Montana) and Evan Smith (Northwestern), but Flowers' skill will put him in a position to succeed.

Diaz and Co. will need to get their defense to play at an extremely high level if the program is going to have a chance to compete for another ACC title. Flowers is one of the newcomers firmly in the mix.

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget