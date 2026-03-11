Foster and Ngongba Injuries Make Duke Weakness Glaring

The Duke Blue Devils are in full control of earning the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils finished the regular season with a 29-2 overall record, a 17-1 record in ACC play, and an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents.

With how Duke ran through the rest of the ACC in league play, it's difficult to see another team taking it down in the conference tournament. The conference is in a much better place than it has been in any of the last few seasons, but Duke is clearly on another tier.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils ended the regular season on an eight-game win streak, winning those contests by an average margin of 23.1 points. Despite Duke entering the conference tournament as a heavy favorite to take home the ACC Tournament crown, injuries have now made it much more vulnerable.

Duke will be without two starters for the entirety of the ACC Tournament. Both sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster are dealing with foot injuries and will be sidelined.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Aside from the hit Duke is taking by losing two starters, a glaring weakness for the Blue Devils is now much more prominent with Ngongba's and Foster's absences.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke's Youth Now Much More Promiment With Injuries

One of the reasons Duke boasts one of the best rosters in the nation is that it utilizes a mix of elite freshman talent and productive veterans. Jon Scheyer and his staff brought in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, along with rotational pieces from last season's Final Four team in Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris, Maliq Brown, Foster, and Ngongba.

However, not only is Duke now losing two starters, but it is losing two of those veterans who have experience competing for a team that won the ACC Tournament and made it to a Final Four. In today's era of college basketball, experience and continuity are two of the most important aspects of roster construction.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer will be thrust into a starting role, and Scheyer will still have Evans, Harris, and Brown playing heavy minutes. However, the starting lineup will now feature a freshman at the starting point guard spot.

Boozer is an extremely talented player, but especially in the postseason, having veterans to run the show is crucial. Boozer has been an integral part of the rotation this season, but Duke's youth as a whole is now amplified, as several lineups can feature four freshmen.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) shoots as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke on Long Break Before Postseason Action