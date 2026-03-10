Duke basketball junior guard Caleb Foster has been one of the best stories in college basketball this season. After an extremely disappointing sophomore campaign with the Blue Devils that led to him falling out of the rotation almost entirely, he elected to return and is now one of the leaders of a Duke squad in position to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

However, it is now unclear whether Foster will be able to play through Duke's March Madness run, as it has been reported that Duke's starting point guard has suffered a fractured foot. He is out for the foreseeable future.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Additionally, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba will also miss the entirety of the ACC Tournament with a foot injury, but that was already expected. Ngongba did not suit up for the Blue Devils' regular-season finale against North Carolina.

Foster suffered the injury in the first half of Duke's 76-61 victory over the Tar Heels on Saturday night after logging 11 minutes. He headed to the locker room and returned to the bench in the second half in a walking boot.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) brings the ball down court around Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

What This Means for Duke

Foster is having a career year with the Blue Devils in his third year with the program and is a vital veteran presence on a very young Duke squad. The 6'5" guard is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a night on 44.2% shooting from the field and 40.2% shooting from three.

The Harrisburg, NC native is one of Jon Scheyer's best perimeter defenders and is one of the best rebounding guards in college basketball. However, above all, he is one of the few players on this squad who has deep NCAA Tournament experience.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball in front of Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Foster was a rotational piece in Duke's run to the Elite 8 in 2024 and its run to the Final Four in 2025. Ideally, the hope is he will be ready for March Madness, or at least by the latter weekends if the Blue Devils make it this far.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) makes a call during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer Now Primed To Step Up

4-star freshman Cayden Boozer is the only other true point guard on the roster, and he will now be thrust into a starting role as Scheyer and Co. look for their third ACC Tournament title in four seasons.

Boozer is a talented passer and can defend multiple positions on the floor while being able to run the break in transition. He's been a great piece off the bench for the Blue Devils, but he will now have to run the show in Foster's absence.