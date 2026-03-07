Injury Update on Duke’s Patrick Ngongba Ahead of UNC Matchup
Duke basketball sophomore center Patrick Ngongba appeared on the injury report this week ahead of the No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils' regular season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium against No. 17 North Carolina (24-6, 12-5 ACC).
The Blue Devils are looking for revenge after a crushing loss at the hands of the Tar Heels during the first edition of the rivalry in Chapel Hill. North Carolina handed Duke its first and only current loss in ACC action off a Seth Trimble three-pointer at the buzzer.
Tar Heels star freshman forward Caleb Wilson has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, as the rookie underwent season-ending surgery after injuring his thumb in a non-contact drill on Thursday.
Wilson had already missed six games before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, and North Carolina won five of those games in his absence. Now, the Blue Devils are dealing with injury concerns of their own.
Ngongba is a pivotal piece for the Blue Devils down low as the only true center in the rotation. As arguably the biggest breakout player on the entire roster, Ngongba's impact, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, is crucial for Jon Scheyer's club.
Latest on Patrick Ngongba’s Availability Ahead of Duke-UNC Matchup
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this morning on College GameDay that Ngongba will be a game-time decision for tonight's rivalry bout. He is reported to be dealing with "some soreness" in his right foot, and he was seen in a walking boot last night.
The sophomore went through walkaround earlier this morning.
It looks like it might not be until very close to game time that a decision is made on Ngongba's availability. With Wilson out and Duke a heavy favorite, that could potentially push Scheyer and Co. to leave him out.
Ngongba Has a Major Impact on Duke’s Defense
In the first edition of Duke-UNC a few weeks ago, Ngongba fouled out with just over six minutes to go, and it was quickly realized how important his presence is for the Blue Devils.
North Carolina, when Wilson was healthy, was ranked in the top five at KenPom in two-point shooting percentage with Wilson and Henri Veesaar. Duke held a 62-55 lead when Ngongba fouled out, and after the 6'11" big man exited, North Carolina proceeded to outscore the Blue Devils 16-6 across the remainder of the contest to secure a victory.
