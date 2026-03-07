Injury Update on Duke’s Patrick Ngongba Ahead of UNC Matchup

Duke basketball sophomore center Patrick Ngongba appeared on the injury report this week ahead of the No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils' regular season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium against No. 17 North Carolina (24-6, 12-5 ACC).

The Blue Devils are looking for revenge after a crushing loss at the hands of the Tar Heels during the first edition of the rivalry in Chapel Hill. North Carolina handed Duke its first and only current loss in ACC action off a Seth Trimble three-pointer at the buzzer.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Tar Heels star freshman forward Caleb Wilson has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, as the rookie underwent season-ending surgery after injuring his thumb in a non-contact drill on Thursday.

Wilson had already missed six games before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, and North Carolina won five of those games in his absence. Now, the Blue Devils are dealing with injury concerns of their own.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba is a pivotal piece for the Blue Devils down low as the only true center in the rotation. As arguably the biggest breakout player on the entire roster, Ngongba's impact, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, is crucial for Jon Scheyer's club.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drive to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Latest on Patrick Ngongba’s Availability Ahead of Duke-UNC Matchup

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this morning on College GameDay that Ngongba will be a game-time decision for tonight's rivalry bout. He is reported to be dealing with "some soreness" in his right foot, and he was seen in a walking boot last night.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots over Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore went through walkaround earlier this morning.

It looks like it might not be until very close to game time that a decision is made on Ngongba's availability. With Wilson out and Duke a heavy favorite, that could potentially push Scheyer and Co. to leave him out.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba Has a Major Impact on Duke’s Defense

In the first edition of Duke-UNC a few weeks ago, Ngongba fouled out with just over six minutes to go, and it was quickly realized how important his presence is for the Blue Devils.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

North Carolina, when Wilson was healthy, was ranked in the top five at KenPom in two-point shooting percentage with Wilson and Henri Veesaar. Duke held a 62-55 lead when Ngongba fouled out, and after the 6'11" big man exited, North Carolina proceeded to outscore the Blue Devils 16-6 across the remainder of the contest to secure a victory.