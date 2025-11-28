Blue Devil Country

Duke Getting Key Defender Back vs Wake Forest

The Blue Devils are poised to get an important piece back in the lineup, according to the initial availability report.

Logan Brown

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke is looking to finish the season on the right note with a rivalry victory over Wake Forest on senior day in Durham.

The Blue Devils have had their struggles this season, particularly on defense, but with a 6-5 record, Manny Diaz will take his team bowling for a second consecutive season and now just look to improve their bowl positioning.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The Achilles heel for this Duke team has been the defense, by air or by land. There is still a slim chance for the Blue Devils to wind up in Charlotte and play for the ACC title, but this defense has let them down over the back half of the season.

Duke has allowed 29.2 points per game this season, 13th in the ACC. Duke has also given up 20 or more points in each of its last six games. In other words, the offense has had to pick up the slack on numerous occasions.

Oct 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Terry Moore (23) celebrates during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It's to gauge how much better this defense would be with safety Terry Moore, who has missed the entire season after tearing his ACL in the bowl game back in January. One player can't entirely change the dynamic of a team or unit, but Duke has allowed 267.5 passing yards per game this season.

Fortunately, Duke is expecting to get back one of the players who missed last week's game against North Carolina and make his final start with the Blue Devils on senior day. Meanwhile, two more Blue Devils remain questionable for Saturday.

Duke Availability Report vs Wake Forest

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) celebrates a tackle against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On Thursday night's initial availability report, linebacker Tre Freeman was nowhere to be seen, signaling his likely return on Saturday.

Freeman missed last week's game against the Tar Heels, but Duke still did a solid job against the run, holding UNC to four yards per carry.

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix running back TJ Thomas Jr. (20) is stopped on his run by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

The senior linebacker hauled in a pick-six in the fourth quarter against Virginia in the prior game, but went down in the end zone with an apparent leg injury. Freeman was listed on the availability report as questionable during the week leading up to the UNC trip, but ultimately did not play.

Freeman is a difference maker in the middle of the Duke defense. He has 44 tackles with half a sack, three pass deflections and two interceptions this season. His presence will allow Jaiden Francois to stay on the edge more and not swap between playing inside and in the slot against a run-heavy Demon Deacons offense.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The availability report also listed both wide receiver Andrel Anthony and cornerback Landan Callahan as questionable to play on Saturday. Neither player played against North Carolina.

Callahan would be an important piece for a Duke secondary that is wearing thin in terms of depth and ability. Callahan had a rough day against Virginia, but has been a decent piece on the perimeter this season, making 31 tackles and a pass deflection.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony, a Texas transfer, has also played a sizable role in the offense this season, making 26 catches for 246 yards and five touchdowns. Given some of the struggles the Duke passing game has suffered recently, Anthony would be a boost to the unit.

