Duke Handed Disappointing Expectations Heading Into 2026 Season

The Duke football program was riding high after securing its first ACC Championship since 1989 in year two under head coach Manny Diaz. Then, it all came crashing down.

Duke was set to enter the 2026 campaign with one of the best quarterbacks in college football, Darian Mensah. Then, Diaz and Co. were hit with a massive smack in the face as Mensah announced his intentions to hit the transfer portal hours before the entry window was set to close.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke filed a lawsuit against Mensah for breaching the details of his NIL contract, but the case was ultimately settled before it went to court. Mensah, along with Duke's top receiver Cooper Barkate, transferred to Miami.

Now, with new faces all over the field, Duke will look to stay afloat and remain competitive in the ACC. However, preseason projections don't expect much from Diaz's squad.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Ranked Brutally Low in ACC Offseason Rankings

ESPN's Eli Lederman, Max Olson, and Adam Rittenberg released offseason rankings for each Power Four conference, and Duke slid in all the way down at No. 12 in the ACC.

"The defending ACC champs looked poised to run it back and chase a College Football Playoff bid in 2026 until disaster struck at the January portal deadline. Miami swooped in and made last-minute offers to Mensah and All-ACC wide receiver Cooper Barkate that they couldn't refuse. The timing couldn't have been any worse for Diaz and his staff's ability to go get a comparable QB1," they said.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Diaz and Co. were left scrambling to find a new quarterback after most of the top portal QBs had already committed to their respective programs. Eventually, the Blue Devils landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who is now the team's expected 2026 starter at the position.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Walker Eget Has Big Shoes To Fill

Eget has spent the last four years with the Spartans, serving as the starting quarterback for the past two. As a starter, the California native tossed 5,551 yards in the air to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Obviously, the program will need Eget to massively exceed expectations for it to have a chance to compete for the ACC crown once again. The Blue Devils went through what was likely the most chaotic offseason in all of college football, and now Duke is just looking to be competitive in the conference in 2026.