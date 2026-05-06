Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Duke in 2026

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program underwent what was likely the most chaotic offseason of any team in college football.

The drama began when Blue Devil star quarterback Darian Mensah shockingly entered the transfer portal with hours to go until the entry window closed. Mensah had previously publicly announced his return to Durham in 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This led to the Duke suing Mensah for violating the terms of the NIL contract between the two, but the matter was resolved before it ever went to court. Duke's top wide receiver from 2025, Cooper Barkate, also hit the portal at the last second. Both transferred to Miami.

Duke also lost key pieces such as Chandler Rivers, Wesley Williams, and Brian Parker to the NFL Draft, leaving an overhaul job for Diaz and Co. this offseason.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Coming off their first ACC Championship since 1989 and a totally new roster, let's go over the best- and worst-case scenarios for Duke football in 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario: 10-2, Repeat ACC Champions

Bold prediction? Maybe. But after Duke won the ACC at 7-5 a season ago, who's to believe a little magic can't repeat itself?

Obviously, for the Blue Devils to win back-to-back conference crowns, a lot of things have to go right. That starts at the quarterback position. Right now, the presumed starter is Walker Eget, a transfer from San Jose State.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Eget showed flashes of arm strength but has also struggled to take care of the football throughout his career, tallying 30 touchdowns to 19 interceptions across his two seasons as a starter for the Spartans.

Additionally, on both sides of the ball, several of the Duke newcomers will need to step up and fill in for the voids left this offseason. This is a pretty bold prediction, but why not go high with the ceiling? Duke's projected two losses in this scenario are at Miami and at home to Clemson in two of the final three weeks of the regular season.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Worst Case Scenario: 5-7, Championship Hangover

The opposite of what was just said, in this scenario, nothing clicks for the Blue Devils. They struggle mightily on the road and suffer several losses to middle-of-the-pack ACC games.

Road contests against squads like Georgia Tech, Virginia, and NC State trip Duke up, and it quickly becomes a season to forget for Diaz and Co. However, it's hard to imagine anything worse than a 5-7 record.