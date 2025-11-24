Duke Hands UNC and Belichick a Stark Reality Check
The Duke Blue Devils went into a hostile environment in Chapel Hill and came up with a massive win over the weekend to make it consecutive wins over their biggest rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Going into this game, Duke knew they were the better team, but they also knew it was going to be a battle till the end. And they were right. Duke and UNC gave college football and their fans everything in this rivalry, and that is why it is a great one. Duke came out on top in a one-possession game once again.
It was not all good for Duke to though. They jumped out to an early lead and seemed in control of this game, but then the Tar Heels finally got something going on the offensive side of the ball, and by the time you knew it, they were within one score and the momentum was on their side.
They took that and took a one-point lead, and the Duke offense had to respond with their own drive down the field, which did not come until late in the fourth quarter.
Duke Takes Down Bill Belichick in First Season
But it was not the offense that made the biggest play of the game. It was the special teams. Duke was lined up to take the lead with a field goal, but the Blue Devils faked it and put the ball in Kicker Todd Pelino's hands, and he took it all the way down to the one-yard line, and the offense finished it off with a touchdown. The defense stepped up huge for this Duke team in the second half and got the stops when they needed them the most.
Duke also gave UNC head coach Bill Belichick his final nail of the season by not giving him a chance to get his team bowl eligible in their final game next week. That was a rough one for Belichick in his first season in college football.
"Six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick has had a rollercoaster ride of a first season leading North Carolina," said Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated. "It appeared the Tar Heels found some rhythm a couple weeks ago following consecutive wins over Syracuse and Stanford. However, the tide quickly turned with back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and Duke to end UNC’s hopes to make a bowl game."
"Saturday’s loss against Duke was particularly brutal, as the Blue Devils pulled off a fake field goal on a pitch play to kicker Todd Pelino who took off down the sideline for 26 yards to set Duke up for a game-winning score. Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle punched the ball in for his third score of the day on the very next play, and North Carolina dropped to 4-7 on the year. Belichick finishes his first year coaching the Tar Heels next week against NC State on the road."
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE