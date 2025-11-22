Blue Devil Country

Top Notes for Duke Ahead of UNC Game

The Duke Blue Devils are going into their game today looking to get a massive win over their biggest rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Here are the key notes for this ACC matchup.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are looking to put up a huge win over their biggest rival in history, the North Carolina Tar Heels, today. This game has a lot of meaning, and it is one game you cannot lose when you mark it on your calendar once the season starts.

Duke is looking to make it two in a row against the Tar Heels, as they won a classic last season. But this is a new year, and they want to bring the Victory Bell back with them after this matchup.

It does not matter how the teams' seasons are going or what record they have coming into this game. All that goes out the window, and it is something else they play for. That is bragging rights and the chance to say they beat their biggest rival. That is something anyone who is playing, coaching, or even a fan wants to be able to say because they are all part of this rivalry.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Notes Going into Duke-UNC Game

  • "Duke is 3-0 this season on the road in ACC play, collecting wins over Syracuse (38-3), California (45-21) and Clemson (46-45)," said Andrew Jones of 247Sports.
  • Under center, Darian Mensah's 3,007 yards passing leads the Atlantic Coast Conference, and ranks fourth nationally. Mensah's 25 passing touchdowns also lead the ACC and are tied for third in the country.
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • The Blue Devils are aiming for consecutive wins against the Tar Heels for the first time since 2016-17-18 and just the third time since 1990 (2012-13).
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
  • Duke last won in Chapel Hill on Sept 23, 2017, with a 27-17 final as Shaun Wilson scored on a one-yard touchdown run and Bryon Fields returned an interception 61 yards for a score in the final quarter to complete the comeback.
  • Duke reclaimed the Victory Bell last fall to halt a five-game winning streak for UNC.
  • The Blue Devils have not won six consecutive ACC road games since a six-game stretch from Sept 23, 1961, Sept 28, 1963, at South Carolina, NC State, Clemson, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Virginia.
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

UNC leads the all-time series with Duke, 65-42-4. The Blue Devils won last year's contest to snap a five-game losing streak to the Tar Heels.

This should be a great and fun one of two teams that do not like each other. And do not forget that this is the first time UNC head coach Bill Belichick will be part of this rivalry.

