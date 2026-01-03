Duke Loses More Players to Transfer Portal

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a great football season. They did a lot of things that many people around College Football did not think Duke would do and be part of.

One thing that got them were they wanted to go was the belief that head coach Manny Diaz has put on this program since becoming the Blue Devils' head coach. Diaz has put his stamp on this program over the last few years, and there are going to be a lot more things coming for this program next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke won the ACC Championship this season, and now they have won a bowl game. It is something that no one thought they would have a chance of winning this season. Going into next season, the Blue Devils will be a team that will have a great shot at repeating as ACC Champions. They could be a team that is also in play for the college football playoff a year from now. That is something that is going to be their goal for next season. This Duke team is coming for a lot in 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke Losing Players

Now the portal is open for college football and here are the latest players that Diaz and Duke have lost and will not have next season.

"Duke's transfer-portal losses continued to mount as the winter window officially opens, with wide receiver Chase Tyler and offensive lineman Jack Small joining the list of Blue Devils exploring new homes," said John Watson of 247Sports.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Small, the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder, arrived from Northvale, New Jersey as a well-regarded high school tackle and multi-sport standout, rated as a three-star prospect by the major recruiting services. At , he was a redshirt freshman this season and saw the field in two games (including appearances against and )."

"Tyler's departure is different in feel because Duke fans actually saw the flash. A 6-foot-2 receiver from Powder Springs, , Tyler was a touted prep wideout who piled up production at Hiram High School and arrived with a reputation as an explosive athlete."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"His 2025 stat line is modest — four receptions for 120 yards — but Tyler's catches came early in the season and included chunk gains: a 62-yard strike against, a 39-yarder at, and additional grabs versus NC State and Syracuse. Even in limited touches, he showed the ability to flip field position in a hurry, the kind of skill that can be hard to replace if the receiver room loses depth."

We will see what Duke does on their end in this transfer window. But they are going to be set up nice heading into next season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77), quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

