Why Duke Is Eyeing Bigger Things on Gridiron in 2026

The Duke Blue Devils' Football season this past year was something special. It was a season that no one but the team saw coming. They did things that many thought were possible for a school that is known for being a basketball powerhouse.

But the football program took it by storm this season. Duke has a good season and knows they missed out on having a special one, but they know next season is going to be even better, and they want more than what was done this past season.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' season was a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but one that saw them get to the ACC Championship game and win it. Duke is going into next season as the defending ACC Champions, and they are going to be a team looking to repeat as champions.

They know that this past season was not by luck and also know that next season could be even better if they put in the work and get better in the offseason. That is the plan, and they have bigger things in mind.

Tony the Tiger dumps Frosted Flakes on Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, after a 42-39 win against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Looking for More in 2026

Duke head coach Manny Diaz has made a believer in this program. He has goals for his team and puts them in play through the hard work and dedication this group has to getting better and being the best they can be. Diaz has turned it around and now will be looking to make it better next season.

"I think our players know that we could have done more than even what we did this year. We own the mistakes we made. We were grateful that we were still to play the ACC Championship and win it. We're grateful that we're able to come to the Sun Bowl and win that, but when we go back to Durham, we're not gonna be sitting around saying, ‘Wow. We did it all right," said Duke head coach Manny Diaz . “We know there's more there to be had, and internally, our expectations are extraordinarily high.”

Manny Diaz, head football coach of Duke football, dances with a folklorico dancer upon arrival at the Marriott El Paso on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We don't want this to be the high water mark for the program. “We're proud of those guys for how they found it to how they left it, but now the responsibility is to continue to advance and even dare to do bigger things.”

Duke heading into next season will have a lot of returning players who will bring their experiences from this last season into next season, and it is going to be huge for the team. A lot to look forward to for this football program.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

