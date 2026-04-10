Blue Devils Headline Projected 2026 NBA Draft First Round
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Duke basketball is heading into next season looking drastically different than it has in recent years.
After producing back-to-back National Players of the Year in Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils will enter next season without a marquee freshman headlining the roster. But the bigger storyline may be what they are losing, not what they are gaining.
The Rise of Boozer, Evans, and Ngongba
It was not just Boozer who made an impact for Duke this past season. Sophomores Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba, both of whom entered the year with limited freshman roles, were expected to take major steps forward. They delivered.
Evans developed into one of the ACC's most dangerous shooters, capable of getting buckets off the dribble, off the catch, or off a screen. Ngongba carved out a reputation as a premier interior defender, averaging a block per game. His importance became even clearer when an injury late in the season exposed how much Duke relied on him to anchor the frontcourt defensively.
Together, Boozer, Evans, and Ngongba formed the backbone of one of the Blue Devils' most productive units in years.
Three Blue Devils Headed to First Round
Now that the 2025-26 college basketball season has concluded, the NBA draft conversation is heating up. CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein released his latest mock draft, and all three Blue Devils are projected to hear their names called in the first round.
On Boozer, Finkelstein was direct:
"This may be the easiest pick of the draft. Executives are terrified of missing on Dybantsa or Peterson if they end up reaching their full potential, but there's little doubt that Boozer will be a long-term impact player," Finkelstein said.
"His resume of winning is unmatched, he's physically ready for the next level and one of the smartest players in the draft. He's a big-time rebounder, passer, has terrific hands and can operate at different spots on the floor offensively."
Finkelstein sees Ngongba as a versatile big with a high ceiling:
"Ngongba has good size, but even better length. He protects the rim and provides vertical spacing, but also has budding face-up skill. He can step to the perimeter to pass or play out of dribble-hand-offs and also has some long-term shooting potential that would be developed and utilized under Quin Snyder in Atlanta."
And on Evans, Finkelstein highlighted his shooting as a ready-made NBA weapon:
"Evans is one of the best shooters in the draft, already drilling NBA-caliber shots and gradually diversifying his offensive game. He's going to need some time to keep filling out his frame, but once his body catches up, his offensive game is very translatable and ideal to create some floor-spacing around a dynamic creator like Anthony Edwards."
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.