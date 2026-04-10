Blue Devils Headline Projected 2026 NBA Draft First Round

Duke basketball is heading into next season looking drastically different than it has in recent years.

After producing back-to-back National Players of the Year in Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils will enter next season without a marquee freshman headlining the roster. But the bigger storyline may be what they are losing, not what they are gaining.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Rise of Boozer, Evans, and Ngongba

It was not just Boozer who made an impact for Duke this past season. Sophomores Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba, both of whom entered the year with limited freshman roles, were expected to take major steps forward. They delivered.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Evans developed into one of the ACC's most dangerous shooters, capable of getting buckets off the dribble, off the catch, or off a screen. Ngongba carved out a reputation as a premier interior defender, averaging a block per game. His importance became even clearer when an injury late in the season exposed how much Duke relied on him to anchor the frontcourt defensively.

Together, Boozer, Evans, and Ngongba formed the backbone of one of the Blue Devils' most productive units in years.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) prepares to shootvduring a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Three Blue Devils Headed to First Round

Now that the 2025-26 college basketball season has concluded, the NBA draft conversation is heating up. CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein released his latest mock draft, and all three Blue Devils are projected to hear their names called in the first round.

On Boozer , Finkelstein was direct:

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"This may be the easiest pick of the draft. Executives are terrified of missing on Dybantsa or Peterson if they end up reaching their full potential, but there's little doubt that Boozer will be a long-term impact player," Finkelstein said.

"His resume of winning is unmatched, he's physically ready for the next level and one of the smartest players in the draft. He's a big-time rebounder, passer, has terrific hands and can operate at different spots on the floor offensively."

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Finkelstein sees Ngongba as a versatile big with a high ceiling:

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Ngongba has good size, but even better length. He protects the rim and provides vertical spacing, but also has budding face-up skill. He can step to the perimeter to pass or play out of dribble-hand-offs and also has some long-term shooting potential that would be developed and utilized under Quin Snyder in Atlanta."

And on Evans, Finkelstein highlighted his shooting as a ready-made NBA weapon:

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Evans is one of the best shooters in the draft, already drilling NBA-caliber shots and gradually diversifying his offensive game. He's going to need some time to keep filling out his frame, but once his body catches up, his offensive game is very translatable and ideal to create some floor-spacing around a dynamic creator like Anthony Edwards."