Why Duke Basketball Is Underrated NBA Draft Deadline Winner
In this story:
The NBA Draft deadline has come and gone, and some programs are relieved while others were hit with some difficult last-second departures.
In today's NIL era of college basketball, it has completely changed how prospects handle the pre-draft process. Up until a couple of years ago, being a sure-fire first-round pick made it nearly impossible to turn the NBA Draft down for a return to college. The argument for going back to college to improve draft stock carried significantly more risk than it does now.
As the payouts for these highly-touted players and transfer portal talents get higher and higher each year, it really makes no financial sense for a mid-to-late first-rounder to head to the NBA who has $2-$4 million deals waiting for them back in college.
Duke had an example like that of its own this offseason. Isaiah Evans, a projected late-first-round selection, elected to keep his name in the draft despite the overwhelming likelihood he would've earned more money at the college level next season than he will in his first-year NBA salary, at least based on his current draft projection.
Patrick Ngongba was in a similar boat, and he elected to come back to Durham despite a mid-first-round projection.
This is the new reality of college sports, and as paychecks increase, the depth of talent in the NBA Draft will likely decline. Regardless, Duke certainly wasn't hurt much at all compared to other collegiate programs at the deadline. Here's why.
No Surprises
Nothing unexpected happened with the Duke program. It was expected to lose Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, which it did. Maliq Brown is also headed to the professional level, but he has exhausted his college eligibility.
The only real question mark for Jon Scheyer and Co. was around star transfer John Blackwell, who went through the pre-draft process after committing to the Blue Devils. There was never an expectation that the former Wisconsin Badger would remain in the draft, but he kept his name in longer than some anticipated.
Above all, Duke is headed into the 2026-27 season with the rotation it expected to have once the pre-draft process began. Some programs can't say the same.
Other Programs Were Hurt by Deadline Decisions
There were several top prospects mulling whether to remain in the NBA Draft or return to college basketball, and some of those decisions left their respective programs with major holes.
Arizona star freshman Koa Peat likely made the most polarizing decision of any at the deadline.
The former Wildcat star is viewed as a late-first-round pick, but would've made around $5 million had he returned to Arizona next season. To his credit, he maintained his mindset of remaining in the draft through the entire process, but it's still somewhat mind-boggling that Peat turned down such a hefty paycheck to make the premature leap to the NBA, where he probably will not see significant time on the floor right away.
As Peat showed, some prospects value getting to the NBA quickly more than a comfortable payday. Nonetheless, the NBA Draft process will forever be shaken up as NIL payments for these top recruits increase.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine