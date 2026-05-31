Why Duke Basketball Is Underrated NBA Draft Deadline Winner

The NBA Draft deadline has come and gone, and some programs are relieved while others were hit with some difficult last-second departures.

In today's NIL era of college basketball, it has completely changed how prospects handle the pre-draft process. Up until a couple of years ago, being a sure-fire first-round pick made it nearly impossible to turn the NBA Draft down for a return to college. The argument for going back to college to improve draft stock carried significantly more risk than it does now.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As the payouts for these highly-touted players and transfer portal talents get higher and higher each year, it really makes no financial sense for a mid-to-late first-rounder to head to the NBA who has $2-$4 million deals waiting for them back in college.

Duke had an example like that of its own this offseason. Isaiah Evans, a projected late-first-round selection, elected to keep his name in the draft despite the overwhelming likelihood he would've earned more money at the college level next season than he will in his first-year NBA salary, at least based on his current draft projection.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba was in a similar boat, and he elected to come back to Durham despite a mid-first-round projection.

This is the new reality of college sports, and as paychecks increase, the depth of talent in the NBA Draft will likely decline. Regardless, Duke certainly wasn't hurt much at all compared to other collegiate programs at the deadline. Here's why.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No Surprises

Nothing unexpected happened with the Duke program. It was expected to lose Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, which it did. Maliq Brown is also headed to the professional level, but he has exhausted his college eligibility.

The only real question mark for Jon Scheyer and Co. was around star transfer John Blackwell, who went through the pre-draft process after committing to the Blue Devils. There was never an expectation that the former Wisconsin Badger would remain in the draft, but he kept his name in longer than some anticipated.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Above all, Duke is headed into the 2026-27 season with the rotation it expected to have once the pre-draft process began. Some programs can't say the same.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Other Programs Were Hurt by Deadline Decisions

There were several top prospects mulling whether to remain in the NBA Draft or return to college basketball, and some of those decisions left their respective programs with major holes.

Arizona star freshman Koa Peat likely made the most polarizing decision of any at the deadline.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) blocks Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) shot in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Wildcat star is viewed as a late-first-round pick, but would've made around $5 million had he returned to Arizona next season. To his credit, he maintained his mindset of remaining in the draft through the entire process, but it's still somewhat mind-boggling that Peat turned down such a hefty paycheck to make the premature leap to the NBA, where he probably will not see significant time on the floor right away.

As Peat showed, some prospects value getting to the NBA quickly more than a comfortable payday. Nonetheless, the NBA Draft process will forever be shaken up as NIL payments for these top recruits increase.