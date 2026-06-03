Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and he's officially listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Robinson has been pushing to play in Game 1, though he needs to be cleared by New York's medical staff. The Knicks big man is likely going to wear a brace on his injured hand in Game 1 since he underwent surgery to repair the injury last week.

The latest on status of key Knicks center Mitchell Robinson for Game 1 of the Finals in San Antonio for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/bNLKaFP1Ut — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2026

SNY's Iain Begley reported that Robinson and the Knicks are hopeful that he'll be able to play after he practiced with the team on Tuesday.

Mitchell Robinson is questionable for Game 1 of Finals tomorrow due to a fractured right 5th Metacarpal. Nothing has changed surrounding the injury. He'll push to play & NYK remains hopeful he'll be out there. Robinson practiced with team, iced his hand afterward — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 2, 2026

Robinson reportedly was injured at his home and now while playing basketball, even though he appeared to be flexing his left hand during Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here is the play in Game 4 where Mitchell Robinson might have gotten injured on: pic.twitter.com/gC5aHKq2fc https://t.co/g6pGTo41ub — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) May 29, 2026

New York is set as a 4.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook in Game 1, though Robinson's status may not swing the spread more than a half of a point.

The Knicks can't afford to lose Robinson in this series, as he's one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA and will likely play a big role in the team's scheme to guard Victor Wembanyama. The Knicks used Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Robinson as primary defenders on the All-NBA center during the regular season.

This postseason, Robinson has appeared in 13 of the Knicks' 14 playoff games (he missed a game against Philadelphia with an illness). He's averaging 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in just over 14 minutes per game. While Robinson isn't a huge offensive option for the Knicks, New York is plus-21.6 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor in the 2026 postseason.

It'll be interesting to see how the big man fares in Game 1, especially since his free-throw shooting has already been a major issue in the playoffs and has forced Mike Brown to be very intentional about when he decides to put Robinson in the game.

This story will be updated with Robinson's official game status on Wednesday night.

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