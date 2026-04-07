Duke's Boozer Makes His Case as Top NBA Draft Prospect
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Duke basketball freshman star Cameron Boozer just put together one of the most dominant seasons in recent college basketball memory.
The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. Boozer tallied 22 double-doubles on the year and didn't score less than 13 points in a single game.
Boozer's Consistent Dominance Has To Translate to NBA
Simply put, Boozer was unstoppable. The Blue Devils faced arguably the toughest schedule of any team in college basketball, and Boozer went up against some of the best defensive frontcourts in the sport, but it just didn't matter.
The star freshman came into college basketball as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all-time. He and twin brother Cayden won four state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors. Cameron was a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA honoree.
That dominance translated instantly to the college level, and Boozer maintained that excellence throughout the course of the entire season.
Boozer was recently awarded the AP National Player of the Year award, as he was the runaway favorite for the honor all season long. According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer ended the season with a rating of 2.951, the highest rating ever in that metric.
The player in the No. 2 spot in that algorithm was Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson, with a rating of 1.759, making the margin between Boozer at No. 1 and Jefferson at No. 2 a whopping 1.192. The Margin between Jefferson and Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner at the No. 10 spot is a margin of 0.257.
Boozer Makes Case as Top Draft Prospect
Boozer has been a consensus top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospect all season, but despite being by far the best player in the sport, he has yet to surpass Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson and BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa on most draft boards.
Both Peterson and Dybantsa likely have higher NBA ceilings and project as generational scoring talents. Peterson, a 6'6" guard, averaged 20.2 points a contest on 43.8% shooting from the field and 38.2% from three. Dybantsa, a 6'9" wing, led the nation in scoring at 25.5 points per game.
Boozer is probably the safest pick in this draft class, and he made his case as to why he deserves to be considered a top prospect.
"I think I'm just a winning player, all-around player," Boozer said. "I think I impact the game in so many different ways. And I think my competitiveness translates to any level. I think any team who takes a chance on me is going to be very happy with the results they get from it."
Boozer was the best scorer, passer, rebounder, and arguably defender on a team that earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. He might not be as flashy as Dybantsa or Peterson, but his sheer consistency has to be considered by NBA general managers.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.