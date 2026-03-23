History Suggests St. John’s Is Destiny for Duke’s Title Hopes

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils advanced to their third straight Sweet 16 under head coach Jon Scheyer following an 81-58 victory over 9-seed TCU on Friday. Duke looked much better than in the Round of 64, when the Blue Devils survived a scare from 16-seed Siena, narrowly defeating the Saints 71-65.

Duke will face 5-seed St. John's in the East Regional Semifinal after the Red Storm defeated 4-seed Kansas on Sunday in thrilling fashion, taking down the Jayhawks 67-65 off a Dylan Darling buzzer-beating layup.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils still are not fully healthy, but did get sophomore center Patrick Ngongba back in the lineup, who had not played since March 2 against NC State. It's still more likely than not that junior starting guard Caleb Foster misses the Sweet 16, but recent reports indicate there is a small chance he suits up.

Regardless, St. John's is assuredly the toughest opponent the Blue Devils have faced thus far through the NCAA Tournament. Despite playing in an extremely weak Big East, the Johnnies earned the conference regular-season and conference tournament crowns, while also taking down 2-seed UConn twice in three tries.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) and Northern Iowa Panthers forward Tristan Smith (14) grab a rebound in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, aside from stats and metrics alone, history suggests that Duke needs to take down the Red Storm to secure a deep tournament run.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

History Says Duke Is Bound for National Title if It Can Take Down St. John’s

The Blue Devils will face the Red Storm on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is slated for 7:10 pm ET. Before getting into the advanced metrics to break down the two clubs, there is one simple stat that suggests it might be the Blue Devils' destiny to cut down the nets in early April if they defeat St. John's.

Each year Duke has won a national title (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), it has taken down St. John's at some point during the season. Does that matter? Potentially. Nonetheless, Duke fans can keep track of that leading up to the weekend.

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) defends Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

History Could Also Push the Johnnies’ Way

The last time St. John's head coach Rick Pitino faced Duke in the NCAA Tournament was in the 2013 Elite Eight when he was the head man at Louisville. The Cardinals downed the Blue Devils 85-63. Before that, when Pitino was the head coach at Kentucky, Duke beat the Wildcats in the 1992 Elite Eight, as Christian Laettner hit one of the greatest shots in the history of college basketball.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In both those instances, the winning squad went on to win the National Championship. History suggests this contest could have major implications for the rest of the postseason for whichever team comes out on top.