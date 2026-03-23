Duke's Scheyer Provides Critical Injury Update on Caleb Foster

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils will face 5-seed St. John's in the Sweet 16 this Friday. The Blue Devils advanced to their third straight Sweet 16 under head coach Jon Scheyer after defeating 9-seed TCU 81-58 on Saturday.

The Red Storm defeated 4-seed Kansas 67-65 in thrilling fashion to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Despite the Blue Devils making their way to the second weekend, they have done so while not fully healthy. Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba made his return to the lineup for the first time since March 2 against TCU, as the 6'11" big man dealt with foot soreness.

However, he wasn't the only veteran starter that was sitting out with injury, as junior guard Caleb Foster has been out since the beginning of the ACC Tournament. Foster suffered a fractured foot in the first half of Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

There was never much optimism that Foster would make it back for either of Duke's Round of 64 or Round of 32 contests, but a recent report has now dropped that could pay dividends for Scheyer's club.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Provides Critical Injury Update on Caleb Foster

Over the last week, there has been more doubt than hope that Foster would suit up for the Blue Devils against the Red Storm. Although, Scheyer has now hinted that there could be a chance that Duke's lead guard could see the floor.

According to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Foster has an "outside chance" to play in the Sweet 16 against St. John's, per Scheyer.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) throws a pass around Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) to teammate Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

After a disastrous sophomore season that saw him fall out of the rotation almost entirely, Foster has completely revamped his collegiate career as a junior. Foster is averaging career-highs in points per game (8.5), assists per game (2.8), rebounds per game (3.6), and field goal percentage (44.2), while shooting over 40% from three.

Beyond the numbers alone, he provides a critical veteran presence as a young Blue Devils squad looks to make a deep run in March.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Duke To Face St. John's for Spot In Elite Eight

St. John's, in a very weak Big East, took home the conference regular-season and tournament titles. It ranks eighth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

The Blue Devils will face the Red Storm on March 27 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is slated for 7:10 pm ET.