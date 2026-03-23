Duke's Scheyer Provides Critical Injury Update on Caleb Foster
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The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils will face 5-seed St. John's in the Sweet 16 this Friday. The Blue Devils advanced to their third straight Sweet 16 under head coach Jon Scheyer after defeating 9-seed TCU 81-58 on Saturday.
The Red Storm defeated 4-seed Kansas 67-65 in thrilling fashion to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the Blue Devils making their way to the second weekend, they have done so while not fully healthy. Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba made his return to the lineup for the first time since March 2 against TCU, as the 6'11" big man dealt with foot soreness.
However, he wasn't the only veteran starter that was sitting out with injury, as junior guard Caleb Foster has been out since the beginning of the ACC Tournament. Foster suffered a fractured foot in the first half of Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
There was never much optimism that Foster would make it back for either of Duke's Round of 64 or Round of 32 contests, but a recent report has now dropped that could pay dividends for Scheyer's club.
Jon Scheyer Provides Critical Injury Update on Caleb Foster
Over the last week, there has been more doubt than hope that Foster would suit up for the Blue Devils against the Red Storm. Although, Scheyer has now hinted that there could be a chance that Duke's lead guard could see the floor.
According to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Foster has an "outside chance" to play in the Sweet 16 against St. John's, per Scheyer.
After a disastrous sophomore season that saw him fall out of the rotation almost entirely, Foster has completely revamped his collegiate career as a junior. Foster is averaging career-highs in points per game (8.5), assists per game (2.8), rebounds per game (3.6), and field goal percentage (44.2), while shooting over 40% from three.
Beyond the numbers alone, he provides a critical veteran presence as a young Blue Devils squad looks to make a deep run in March.
Duke To Face St. John's for Spot In Elite Eight
St. John's, in a very weak Big East, took home the conference regular-season and tournament titles. It ranks eighth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
The Blue Devils will face the Red Storm on March 27 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is slated for 7:10 pm ET.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.