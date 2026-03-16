Duke March Madness History: Record, Titles, Best Highlights

The Duke Blue Devils are gearing up to begin their quest for a sixth National Championship as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Duke will enter the big dance on an 11-game win streak, which includes an outright ACC regular season title and an ACC Tournament Championship.

The Blue Devils are looking to avenge a historic collapse in the Final Four against Houston in 2025. The Blue Devils had the makeup to win a national title and were about two minutes of game time away from making an appearance in the big game.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, despite how elite Duke was a season ago, there's a convincing argument to be made that this year's club is better. Led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils are one of the most complete teams in college basketball this season.

But before this year's squad begins the road to cut down the nets in early April, let's take a look at some NCAA Tournament history for Duke basketball.

Nov 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils and Army head coach Mike Krzyzewski is honored by West Point before a game between the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils at Christl Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Duke NCAA Tournament Record

Duke has made 47 NCAA Tournament appearances in history, with the last time it missed the big dance coming in 2021. Before that, the Blue Devils hadn't missed the tournament since 1995, marking 24 straight appearances.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after being named tournament MVP after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Record History, Final Fours, Titles

All time, Duke boasts a 126-42 record in the NCAA Tournament, one of the best winning percentages of any program in the history of college basketball. The Blue Devils have made it to the Final Four 18 times, the third-most Final Four appearances of any program.

Duke has won five national titles, all under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Those championships came in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, and 2015. The Blue Devils have not played in a National Championship game since the victory over Wisconsin in 2015.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Best Highlights

Let's start with Duke's most recent title in 2015. With just over four minutes to go, the Blue Devils sat in a 58-56 deficit to Wisconsin. Duke sat with all the momentum on its side, and it felt like it needed one bucket to take the lead to completely shift the arena.

That bucket came from freshman guard Tyus Jones, who would go on to win the 2015 Final Four Most Outstanding Player honor.

Outside of a national title year, let's go back to when the Blue Devils earned the No. 1 seed in 2019. Duke had one of the best freshman trios ever with Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish. Williamson was the most unstoppable force college basketball had seen in a long time, and Duke looked like it could win despite being led by three rookies.

Then, Duke ran into 7'6" Tacko Fall and 9-seed UCF. With just over 20 seconds to go, Duke was down 76-73, on the brink of one of the biggest tournament upsets in recent memory.

MSU forward Xavier Tillman defends against Duke forward Zion Williamson during the second half of MSU's 68-67 win in the NCAA tournament East Region final on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Washington. Michigan State Basketball | Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

As everyone expected, Williamson had the ball in his hands. With an elite drive to the basket, he earned a layup plus the foul to tie the game. Then, after Williamson missed the free throw, a putback by Barrett gave Duke the lead and ended up being the game-winning bucket to advance the Blue Devils to the Sweet Sixteen.

Let's take it back to potentially the greatest shot in the history of college basketball, by potentially the greatest player in the history of college basketball.

Duke was looking to get back to the Final Four a year after winning the 1991 National Championship, and all that stood in its way was Kentucky.

Feb 5, 1992; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Eric Montross (00) defends as Duke Blue Devils center Christian Laettner (32) brings the ball up the court in the Tar Heels 75-73 victory against the Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center. Montross is playing with a cut below his left eye. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With two seconds to go in overtime, the Blue Devils found themselves down 103-102 and all odds stacked against them. It would take an absolute miracle to pull a shot off, but who else to execute it than Christian Laettner?

Grant Hill football-passed it to the opposing free throw line, where the 6'11" Laettner caught it, turned, and fired. The rest is history.

Duke went on to repeat as National Champions that 1992 season.