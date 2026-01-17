Duke to Host 2027 Boston College WR Commit For Visit
In this story:
As the 2026 college football transfer portal window winds down, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent days.
The Blue Devils have started pursuing several talented prospects in the 2027 class, including a three-star Boston College wide receiver commit who’s expected to be on campus in Durham for a visit with Duke later this month.
Three-Star Boston College Wide Receiver Commit to Visit Duke
According to Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin, Duke is expected to host Wesley Winn, a three-star wide receiver and Boston College commit from St. Andrews High School in Boca Raton, Florida, for a visit on Jan. 24, during the Blue Devils’ Junior Day.
Winn has been committed to Boston College since February 2025, but he has continued to listen to other schools over the past year. Despite his commitment, several programs, including the Blue Devils, are still actively pursuing him.
While Duke is pursuing Winn, they still haven’t officially extended an offer to him. However, with Benjamin reporting that the Blue Devils have been among the programs involved in the young wide receiver's recruitment as of late, and with his upcoming visit to Durham, that should change soon.
Duke has already secured a commitment from one 2027 prospect, three-star EDGE King Kalama, but the Blue Devils are actively pursuing more, and Winn would be an excellent addition to their class.
Winn is listed as an athlete on most recruiting sites, but he’s expected to play wide receiver at the next level. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 714 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 44 athlete prospect, and the No. 78 recruit in Florida.
Although Winn is committed to Boston College, it’s clear he’s keeping his options open heading into the spring, giving the Blue Devils plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment. With a strong visit on the 24th, Diaz and his staff should be able to boost their standing with the young wideout significantly.
While there’s a chance that Winn ultimately remains committed to Boston College, it’s not out of the question that he could flip his commitment to another program before he signs with the Eagles.
It may be a long shot for Duke to land him, but hosting him for a visit, at the very least, establishes the Blue Devils as a serious contender for the three-star Boston College commit.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.