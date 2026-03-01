Blue Devils to Host Standout 2027 Lineman for Official Visit

After spending the first few months of the college football offseason targeting and pursuing several prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are now making significant progress with some of their top targets.

Over the past few weeks, the Blue Devils have locked official visits (OVs) with numerous 2027 recruits, including a talented offensive lineman from Tennessee, who’s scheduled to travel to Durham in June.

Talented 2027 Offensive Lineman Schedules Duke Official Visit

Last week, Luke Burger, an offensive lineman prospect in the 2027 class from Silverdale Baptist Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Duke from June 5-7, writing, “OV locked in [Duke Football]. Looking forward to being back on campus.”

Burger is one of many talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with Duke, joining players like four-star wide receiver Anthony Roberts and three-star safety Lance Henderson.

Duke has been targeting Burger throughout the 2027 cycle, first offering him in October 2025, shortly after hosting him on campus in Durham for a game-day visit. The 6’7”, 285-pound offensive tackle has become one of Diaz and company’s top targets, and the Blue Devils have emerged as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although Burger isn’t a blue-chip prospect and doesn’t have a star rating from any prominent recruiting site, he’s still a talented recruit. He is being pursued by several Power Four schools, including Louisville, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, and Vanderbilt.

In addition to his trip to Durham, Burgers has also scheduled an official visit to Cincinnati from June 12-14. Getting him on campus will be a key step in Duke’s pursuit of him and will likely put the Blue Devils in a strong position to land him.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are always looking to add talent along their offensive line, and Burger would be a welcome addition to Duke’s 2027 class.

As of now, Burger hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely announce his decision shortly after his OVs this spring. Cincinnati and Duke appear to be the two frontrunners in his recruitment, making his upcoming visit with the Blue Devils all the more important for the program.

While Duke will face competition from Cincinnati and other programs for Burger, if Diaz and his staff can impress him during his June OV and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, the Blue Devils have a real shot at securing his commitment.