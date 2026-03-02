Duke Making Progress With 2027 Illinois Quarterback Commit
Throughout the offseason, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been actively targeting several talented quarterback prospects in the 2027 recruiting class as they continue their search for a long-term solution at the position.
Over the past few weeks, the Blue Devils have made steady progress with several talented 2027 signal-callers, including a four-star prospect from Utah who is currently committed to Illinois.
Blue Devils in the Mix for 4-Star Illinois Quarterback Commit
Last month, Duke on SI reported that the Blue Devils were targeting Kamden Lopati, a four-star quarterback from West High School in West Valley City, Utah. Since then, Diaz and company have made steady progress with the young signal-caller and are emerging as a contender in his recruitment.
Lopati is a highly coveted prospect who has been committed to Illinois since July 2025. Although he’s remained loyal to the Fighting Illini thus far, several programs, including Duke, are actively pursuing him.
As of now, Lopati isn’t expected to flip his commitment from Illinois, but he has shown interest in a few other schools. Rivals’ Steve Wilftong recently reported that the West High School star has scheduled unofficial visits with four programs this spring: Duke, Illinois, Michigan, and Notre Dame.
According to Wiltfong, the Blue Devils will host Lopati on campus in Durham on March 6, where the four-star signal-caller will watch Duke Basketball’s game against North Carolina. After that, he’ll travel to Notre Dame and Michigan, then conclude his spring visits with a trip to Illinois.
While Duke faces an uphill battle to land Lopati, getting him on campus will at the very least allow Diaz and his staff to strengthen their relationship with him and improve their overall standing in his recruitment.
Lopati is a talented quarterback prospect and is coming off an impressive junior season at West, where he threw for 2,671 yards, 34 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding 730 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
He would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 113 overall player nationally, the No. 10 quarterback, and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Utah.
Although Lopati will likely remain committed to Illinois, if the Blue Devils can impress him during his March 6 visit and continue making progress with him in the coming months, Duke could potentially flip one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.
