2027 Three-Star EDGE Details His Duke Commitment

Duke and head coach Manny Diaz landed their first commitment of the 2027 cycle on Tuesday: King Kalama, a three-star EDGE prospect from Reagan High School in Pfafftown, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils had been pursuing Kalama for several months, and while he had interest from other Division I programs, he ultimately chose to continue his football career in Durham. Shortly after his commitment, he detailed his decision with Dukle on SI.

What did King Kalama Say About His Duke Commitment?

On Dec. 16, Kalama announced his commitment on X , writing, “Blessed to announce my commitment to Duke!! Blessed to be in this position.”

Several other Power Four programs , including Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Northwestern, were also pursuing the three-star defensive lineman. When asked why Duke was the best option for him, Kalama explained that his relationship with the Blue Devils’ coaching staff, his fit within the program, and the school’s academic prestige were key factors in his decision.

“The relationship I have with the coaching staff, the way I felt I fit in at Duke, and of course the academics, which speak for themselves,” Kalama told Duke on SI.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kalama’s hometown of Pfafftown is less than a two-hour drive from Duke’s campus. However, the three-star defensive lineman explained that the school's proximity to his home didn’t play a significant role in his decision. He noted, however, that it was a bonus and that he’s excited his family will be able to come to his games.

“I wouldn’t say it [Duke’s proximity to his hometown] played a role but it was a bonus,” Kalama said. “It feels good that I get to stay home and represent my state and I can get my family up to games easier!”

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0), linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) and cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) celebrate a tackle by defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.'s (7) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With his early commitment to Duke, Kalama’s spring likely won’t be as busy as it will be for many uncommitted prospects in the 2027 class, but he did tell Duke On SI that he plans to take an official visit with the Blue Devils at some point in the coming months.

Securing Kalama’s commitment is a significant win for Diaz and the Blue Devils. While he isn’t a blue-chip prospect, he’s a very talented player and among the best prospects in the country. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 438 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 35 EDGE, and the No. 16 prospect from North Carolina.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kalama told Duke on SI that he hasn’t spoken with the Blue Devils’ staff about what his exact role will be during his freshman year, but he should be able to carve out a role for himself shortly after he arrives on campus in Durham.

