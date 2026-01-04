Duke to Host ACC Transfer Cornerback On Visit

The 2026 transfer portal window has been open for only a day, and it’s already been filled with chaos. Over 4,000 players have entered, and coaching staffs across the country are working tirelessly to bring in proven talent for their 2026 rosters.

While Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have seen several players leave the program and enter the portal, they have also been targeting and making progress with several portal prospects. One of those prospects is a former Cal cornerback whom the Blue Devils are expected to host for an official visit in the coming days.

Cal Cornerback Transfer to Visit Duke

On Saturday, 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported on X that Duke, along with UCLA, would host Cal cornerback transfer Cam Sidney on campus for an official visit at some point during the portal window.

Cal starting DB Cam Sidney (@Cam_Sidney) has set a pair of visits, his agency @csgathletes tells @247Sports:



Duke

UCLA



The 5-foot-11, 190-pound DB has 86 career tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 pass deflections and a forced fumble. https://t.co/8XrKHDuV8F pic.twitter.com/jgYv4xpgn6 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2026

Although no official timeline has been announced for Sidney’s visits, his trip to Durham is expected to take place within the next week.

Sidney was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Several Power Five schools pursued him, but he ultimately committed to and signed with Cal.

Nov 8, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) defends a pass intended for Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Deuce Alexander (81) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After redshirting his freshman season, he was a rotational player on the Golden Bears’ defense in 2023. He played a larger role in 2024, starting four games, and became a full-time starter for Cal in 2025.

Throughout his career, Sidney has appeared in 37 games, recording 86 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He would be an immediate upgrade to Duke’s secondary, which needs an infusion of talent with the departures of Chandler Rivers and other key players.

Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) returns an interception against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 17-15. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sidney is a veteran player who has a lot of experience and would be able to come in and start right away for Diaz. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 146 overall player in the portal, and the No. 15 cornerback.

While getting Sidney on campus for an official visit is a key step in Duke’s effort to land the Cal transfer, several other programs are expected to be involved in his recruitment, so the Blue Devils will face heavy competition to win his portal recruitment.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Still, it’s clear that Sidney is interested in Duke, and with a good visit, there’s a strong chance the Blue Devils could add one of the top cornerbacks in the portal to their roster heading into 2026.

