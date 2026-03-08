Social Media Reacts to Duke's Win Over North Carolina
Duke played its final game of the regular season against arch-rival North Carolina. Earlier in the year, Duke lost on a last-second buzzer-beater three by Seth Trimble to give the Tar Heels a 71-68 victory. North Carolina will be without star freshman Caleb Wilson, who injured his thumb and will be out for the season.
Lets see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils game against North Carolina.
1st Half
Cameron Indoor Stadium is so loud that it's hard to hear the announcers who are doing the play-by-play for the game.
At the first TV timeout, UNC had double-teamed Cameron Boozer every time he touched the ball. That has led to Boozer finding the open man down low for an open layup.
Boozer is just unstoppable. UNC wouldn't send the double team, and with great footwork, Boozer would make them pay in the paint.
Duke would start to go on a bit of a run and go up by as much as 11 points. At the 7:30 mark in the first half, Duke leads 24-15.
Caleb Foster would go down with an injury and head back into the locker room with a serious foot injury.
With Foster down, North Carolina goes on a run and bring the game within two points.
Duke would go on a little run and go up 39-34 at the end of the first half. While the Blue Devils were ahead by double digits, that scoring run by the Tar Heels near the end of the half has some fans worried.
2nd Half
Boozer would play great offense and defense to start the second half. With a pass fake, Boozer gets a wide-open three to give the Blue Devils a five-point lead,
Dame Sarr goes on a 5-0 run by himself, then draws a North Carolina offensive turnover.
Duke continues to dominate against the Tar Heels, taking a 21-point lead with nine minutes left in the game.
With a wild offensive sequence, Isaiah Evans would finally get the basket with a wide-open dunk after a lose ball.
Boozer continues to be a bully in the paint. Against the Tar Heels, Boozer led the Blue Devils in scoring with 23 points, shooting 9-of-15 from the field, and also had a great game finding open teammates, dishing out five assists.
Duke had a dominant performance against North Carolina and were able to beat the Tar Heels 76-61.
