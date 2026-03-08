Duke played its final game of the regular season against arch-rival North Carolina. Earlier in the year, Duke lost on a last-second buzzer-beater three by Seth Trimble to give the Tar Heels a 71-68 victory. North Carolina will be without star freshman Caleb Wilson, who injured his thumb and will be out for the season.

Lets see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils game against North Carolina.

1st Half

Cameron Indoor Stadium is so loud that it's hard to hear the announcers who are doing the play-by-play for the game.

This atmosphere is exactly what I need in a Duke Vs UNC game in March — M!les (@wavvymiles) March 7, 2026

At the first TV timeout, UNC had double-teamed Cameron Boozer every time he touched the ball. That has led to Boozer finding the open man down low for an open layup.

If they keep doubling Boozer we gonna eat. #Duke — Felix Trammell (@FelixDTrammell) March 7, 2026

Boozer is just unstoppable. UNC wouldn't send the double team, and with great footwork, Boozer would make them pay in the paint.

Boozer deadass unstoppable 1v1 — Cameron Boozer Appreciator (@SCrepresent12) March 7, 2026

Duke would start to go on a bit of a run and go up by as much as 11 points. At the 7:30 mark in the first half, Duke leads 24-15.

North Carolina kept up w Duke for like 8mins and thats that#duke — theoneswole (@theoneswole) March 8, 2026

Caleb Foster would go down with an injury and head back into the locker room with a serious foot injury.

with caleb foster having a serious foot injury, duke will now be in a very bad situation for the remainder of the season. — C4 Matrix (@AgentOfChaos07) March 8, 2026

With Foster down, North Carolina goes on a run and bring the game within two points.

North Carolina needed to make a run before the half against Duke’s short bench, and they have. @TarHeel_247 — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) March 8, 2026

Duke would go on a little run and go up 39-34 at the end of the first half. While the Blue Devils were ahead by double digits, that scoring run by the Tar Heels near the end of the half has some fans worried.

This Duke game should be double digits — Jon Halpert (@MasterAgenda68) March 8, 2026

Rough half from Duke. They look lost. This one isn’t looking good at all. — Jeff Nadu (@JeffNadu) March 8, 2026

Duke has to find a way. The depth pieces have to step up — Andrew Gromada (@agromada1) March 8, 2026

2nd Half

Boozer would play great offense and defense to start the second half. With a pass fake, Boozer gets a wide-open three to give the Blue Devils a five-point lead,

Duke forward Cam Boozer is the most efficient player I've seen in college basketball. his computer-like brain is always working when he is on the floor. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 8, 2026

Dame Sarr goes on a 5-0 run by himself, then draws a North Carolina offensive turnover.

Dame Sarr is having A Moment right now, oh my goodness — Matt (@BelowAverageOPS) March 8, 2026

Duke continues to dominate against the Tar Heels, taking a 21-point lead with nine minutes left in the game.

Duke putting BTA! — Ratch (@Ratchology) March 8, 2026

With a wild offensive sequence, Isaiah Evans would finally get the basket with a wide-open dunk after a lose ball.

Isaiah Evans determined to make a shot after them missed FTs lmao — Tyrone 🌹 (@_Tyrone___) March 8, 2026

Boozer continues to be a bully in the paint. Against the Tar Heels, Boozer led the Blue Devils in scoring with 23 points, shooting 9-of-15 from the field, and also had a great game finding open teammates, dishing out five assists.

Cameron Boozer- NPOTY. Nobody more consistent this season in CBB — Joe Bowker (@Joe_Bowker10) March 8, 2026

Duke had a dominant performance against North Carolina and were able to beat the Tar Heels 76-61.