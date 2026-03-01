Social Media Reacts to Duke’s Convincing Win Over Virginia
The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils further proved themselves as a national title favorite, while No. 11 Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) saw its momentum come to a screeching halt. The Blue Devils took down the Cavaliers 77-51 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
Duke has now won six straight games by an average margin of 22 points, while the Cavaliers saw their nine-game win streak end at the hands of the Blue Devils.
Virginia kept it close early, but it was clear that the Blue Devils were by far the better team. Duke has now clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and at least a share of the ACC regular season title.
Virginia Couldn’t Figure Out Duke’s Elite Defense
The Blue Devils once again put together a masterclass on the defensive side of the ball, as they continue to look like the best defensive unit in college basketball. Virginia entered Saturday's contest averaging 82 points scored per game, and Duke held it to just 51, by far its lowest point total all season.
UVA shot just 29% from the field as a team and 7-of-35 (20%) from three-point range. Let's see how social media reacted to the Blue Devils' defensive dominance.
Duke itself shot 49% from the field and 12-of-24 (50%) from the perimeter while outrebounding the Cavaliers 37-29 and winning the paint battle 26-16. The Blue Devils don't usually thrive at the three-point line, but it was a major advantage against a Virginia squad with one of the highest three-point rates in the nation.
To UVA's credit, this was probably the best job any team has done in terms of slowing down Duke freshman phenom and National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer. Boozer didn't tally a single field goal in the first half as the physicality of Virginia's bigs down low was clearly a point of frustration.
Now, Boozer still went for 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, as it looks like the rookie has cemented the NPOY award at this point of the season.
Isaiah Evans Leads Way
Evans is Duke's X-factor, as when he is on, it changes the Blue Devils' ceiling more than any other player on the roster outside of Boozer.
The sophomore went for a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field and 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from three. Duke is now 9-0 this season when Evans scores 17 or more points.
Next up, Duke (27-2, 15-1 ACC) will face NC State (19-10, 10-6 ACC) on the road on Monday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm ET.
