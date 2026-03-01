Social Media Reacts to Duke’s Convincing Win Over Virginia

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils further proved themselves as a national title favorite, while No. 11 Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) saw its momentum come to a screeching halt. The Blue Devils took down the Cavaliers 77-51 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Duke has now won six straight games by an average margin of 22 points, while the Cavaliers saw their nine-game win streak end at the hands of the Blue Devils.

Virginia kept it close early, but it was clear that the Blue Devils were by far the better team. Duke has now clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and at least a share of the ACC regular season title.

Virginia Couldn’t Figure Out Duke’s Elite Defense

The Blue Devils once again put together a masterclass on the defensive side of the ball, as they continue to look like the best defensive unit in college basketball. Virginia entered Saturday's contest averaging 82 points scored per game, and Duke held it to just 51, by far its lowest point total all season.

UVA shot just 29% from the field as a team and 7-of-35 (20%) from three-point range. Let's see how social media reacted to the Blue Devils' defensive dominance.

I hate to be that guy but Duke is miles ahead of everyone. There gonna win it all and it's time to accept it. The only way they loose is if boozer has a choke job (which is possible bc he's a freshman) but I don't see it. They have it all. — #6 Dan Hurleys Biggest Fan (@Hurleysfan) March 1, 2026

Duke has the best defense in college basketball and no one else is close at all 😈😈😈 — Wants (@WantsTTV) March 1, 2026

The most disappointing thing about the blowout is that at no point did UVA go on a run.



No 10-2 run with a Duke timeout. No “they’re hanging around,” “they have a chance to cut it to single digits”, etc.



Biggest run was 6-2? 4-0? — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) March 1, 2026

story of UVA basketball history, steamroll every program except Duke and Carolina — Henri🇨🇲🥀 (@CanadianTroii) March 1, 2026

Duke itself shot 49% from the field and 12-of-24 (50%) from the perimeter while outrebounding the Cavaliers 37-29 and winning the paint battle 26-16. The Blue Devils don't usually thrive at the three-point line, but it was a major advantage against a Virginia squad with one of the highest three-point rates in the nation.

To UVA's credit, this was probably the best job any team has done in terms of slowing down Duke freshman phenom and National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer. Boozer didn't tally a single field goal in the first half as the physicality of Virginia's bigs down low was clearly a point of frustration.

Now, Boozer still went for 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, as it looks like the rookie has cemented the NPOY award at this point of the season.

"Cooper Flagg was one of the 3 or 4 best one-and-done players that we've ever seen and Cameron Boozer is BETTER." 😳@MattNorlander with high praise for Duke's freshman phenom. pic.twitter.com/SaVH6pZ3tu — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 1, 2026

The current odds for Cameron Boozer to win NPOY are -20000. Translated that means - you’d have to bet $200 on Cam to win just to win $1. The race is OVER. pic.twitter.com/tvSRRfSbiu — House of Duke Highlights (@HouseofDukeHL) March 1, 2026

Top ranked Duke rolled past Virginia, 77-51, in Cameron to clinch a share of the ACC regular season championship. not sure if there is a more confident player in college basketball than Cam Boozer. who finished with 18, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and shot 11 of 12 from the line. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 1, 2026

Isaiah Evans Leads Way

Evans is Duke's X-factor, as when he is on, it changes the Blue Devils' ceiling more than any other player on the roster outside of Boozer.

The sophomore went for a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field and 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from three. Duke is now 9-0 this season when Evans scores 17 or more points.

Been saying it Duke could win it all if Isaiah Evans continues to play like this https://t.co/3WcxBddLjB — A (@cashita8) March 1, 2026

Isaiah Evans is the best player in the ACC, imo. Caleb can be, he not there yet. — Duralast. (@Malc_the_movie) March 1, 2026

If I’m the hornets im using a draft pick in Isaiah Evans. There’s something there and he’s gonna contribute day 1 — CurdSideStats (@sockt2003) March 1, 2026

Duke moves to 9-0 in Isaiah Evans’ biggest performances.



Duke handled No. 11 Virginia 77-51 today and Evans scored 19 points on 7-11 FG. — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 1, 2026

Isaiah Evans is going to get the chance to take a big time shot for Duke in March and I’m certain he will hit it. He’s built for that moment — MIke Sacco (@msacco6) February 28, 2026

Next up, Duke (27-2, 15-1 ACC) will face NC State (19-10, 10-6 ACC) on the road on Monday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm ET.

