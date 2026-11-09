How Duke Football Got Back to Early-Season Winning Ways

The Duke football program is on an absolute tear right now.

Duke has won three in a row and has won its last two games against Boston College and NC State by a combined score of 88-5. The Blue Devils remained on the outside of the AP Top 25 looking in, but a win next weekend would assuredly get them inside the poll.

Next, Manny Diaz's squad will take on No. 5 Miami, which dropped out of the No. 1 spot after losing to now-No. 3 Notre Dame. The Hurricanes losing two in a row would be pretty shocking, but Duke is red-hot right now.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz before kick off against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke Football Got Back to Early-Season Success

The Blue Devils had a clear formula for success that led to their 4-0 start to the year. The defense played at a high level, and the offense revolved around superstar sophomore running back Nate Sheppard. Quarterback Walker Eget and the rest of the offense did their jobs as well, but it clearly revolved around the best running back in college football.

Duke suffered two straight losses, and some issues arose with the consistency of the offense. However, Diaz and Co. have completely flipped the script and once again look like one of the biggest threats in the ACC. Sheppard has led that charge.

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Over the Blue Devils' last two games, Sheppard has notched 314 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 38 total carries, an average of 8.3 yards per attempt. He has also hauled in two catches for 36 yards. Eget has been consistent and poised, and different receivers are getting involved.

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Duke's two losses, Sheppard totaled 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries.

The Blue Devils look like the team we saw in the first four games of the year: consistent offense, shut-down defense, and all-around consistency. After the Blue Devils' win over the Wolfpack, Sheppard explained how they got back to their early-season formula for success.

"It felt great. You know, I felt like we really got back to those, you know, Illinois, Tulane, those early season, how we were running the ball and stuff like that. And, you know, those guys up front, they tee it off and do what they do, and I just made it right," Sheppard said.

Upset Is Alive

The 2026 college football season has shown that every team is vulnerable, as Miami is the latest No. 1 to go down. Duke faces a tough challenge on the road in what is by far its toughest game of the year, but it couldn't have looked much better heading into the contest.