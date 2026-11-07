Nate Sheppard Masterclass Has Blue Devil Nation Ecstatic
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Welp, the Blue Devils are rolling.
Duke improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in ACC play with a 41-3 win over NC State (4-5, 2-4 ACC) in Raleigh on Saturday. It was yet another dominant performance from head coach Manny Diaz's squad, and they are riding a ton of momentum heading into their toughest game of the year next weekend.
Unfortunately, a few very scary injuries on both sides hampered the game altogether, but it was still another incredible performance from the Blue Devils. Bouncing back from two straight losses to win three in a row, two in utterly dominant fashion, is extremely impressive for this club.
Duke's performance in Raleigh was a lot like last week. Superstar running back Nate Sheppard led the charge offensively again, Walker Eget played game manager at the quarterback position, and the defense didn't allow CJ Bailey and Wolfpack to have any luck on that side of the ball.
Now Duke gets ready for what is likely its toughest stretch of the 2026 season to close things out. However, it couldn't have looked much better over the last couple of weeks heading into that stretch. Let's go over what stood out in the Blue Devils' lopsided win over the Wolfpack.
Nate Sheppard...Again
Sheppard once again put up video-game-like numbers to lead the Blue Devils on the offensive end, tallying over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns before the third quarter was even over. He now has eight rushing touchdowns over his last two games. At this point, there isn't much else to say.
The sophomore is legitimately playing like the most valuable player in the country, and when he gets into a rhythm, the Blue Devils win games. He kept his Heisman Trophy candidacy alive this Saturday on the road and has a chance to make his biggest statement yet against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes next weekend.
Duke Riding High Heading Into Miami Contest
Next up, the Blue Devils will hit the road to take on No. 1 Miami in what is by far their toughest game of the entire season. There have been ebbs and flows for Duke football in 2026, but it will head into Coral Gables having won its previous two games by a combined score of 88-5...yeah.
The 2026 college football season has shown us that every team is vulnerable, and the Blue Devils are red-hot as they take the trip to South Beach.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine