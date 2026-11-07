Nate Sheppard Masterclass Has Blue Devil Nation Ecstatic

Welp, the Blue Devils are rolling.

Duke improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in ACC play with a 41-3 win over NC State (4-5, 2-4 ACC) in Raleigh on Saturday. It was yet another dominant performance from head coach Manny Diaz's squad, and they are riding a ton of momentum heading into their toughest game of the year next weekend.

Unfortunately, a few very scary injuries on both sides hampered the game altogether, but it was still another incredible performance from the Blue Devils. Bouncing back from two straight losses to win three in a row, two in utterly dominant fashion, is extremely impressive for this club.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz before kick off against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's performance in Raleigh was a lot like last week. Superstar running back Nate Sheppard led the charge offensively again, Walker Eget played game manager at the quarterback position, and the defense didn't allow CJ Bailey and Wolfpack to have any luck on that side of the ball.

Now Duke gets ready for what is likely its toughest stretch of the 2026 season to close things out. However, it couldn't have looked much better over the last couple of weeks heading into that stretch. Let's go over what stood out in the Blue Devils' lopsided win over the Wolfpack.

Nate Sheppard. Good at football. — GTHC (@Jholt915) November 7, 2026

Nate Sheppard has more yards than the entire NC State offense 😂 Duke 38-3 — LarryMike (@DavisAL05) November 7, 2026

Nate Sheppard...Again

NATE SHEPPARD FOR HEISMAN😈 — spliff (@spliff_x_) November 7, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sheppard once again put up video-game-like numbers to lead the Blue Devils on the offensive end, tallying over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns before the third quarter was even over. He now has eight rushing touchdowns over his last two games. At this point, there isn't much else to say.

Nate Sheppard please give us this 4 TD game 👑 — Skinny Maluach (@SkinnyBron) November 7, 2026

Nate Sheppard is a tank. Needs more love nationally! — Down Tremendously Bad Dave (@bigstig12) November 7, 2026

The sophomore is legitimately playing like the most valuable player in the country, and when he gets into a rhythm, the Blue Devils win games. He kept his Heisman Trophy candidacy alive this Saturday on the road and has a chance to make his biggest statement yet against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes next weekend.

Nate Sheppard is good at football. — Big Poppa (@BigpoppaRv) November 7, 2026

Duke Riding High Heading Into Miami Contest

Duke has won their last two games by a combined score of 88-5.



Rank the Blue Devils already. pic.twitter.com/IoD7BPZMgM — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 7, 2026

Next up, the Blue Devils will hit the road to take on No. 1 Miami in what is by far their toughest game of the entire season. There have been ebbs and flows for Duke football in 2026, but it will head into Coral Gables having won its previous two games by a combined score of 88-5...yeah.

Duke has to be ranked next week — xman (@XisBack305) November 7, 2026

In the last 2 games combined Duke football has put up a total of 88 points and only gave up 5 🤯 — Donté J Harvey (@dontejharvey) November 7, 2026

The 2026 college football season has shown us that every team is vulnerable, and the Blue Devils are red-hot as they take the trip to South Beach.