4 Big Winners From Duke Football's Road Trounce of NC State

Duke rolled to its third win in a row, defeating NC State 41-3 in Raleigh.

Similar to last weekend's win over Boston College, Duke took control early. Let's go over a few big winners.

RB Nate Sheppard

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just another day in the office for superstar sophomore running back Nate Sheppard. 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns at halftime to lead the Duke offensive charge once again.

Coming off a five-touchdown performance in the Blue Devils' victory over Boston College last weekend, Sheppard continues to establish himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. With Sheppard putting up these numbers and Duke winning these games by the margins that they are, it's getting increasingly difficult to leave him out of the conversation.

Sheppard truly might be the most valuable player in all of college football. He puts up ridiculous numbers, looks legitimately unstoppable most of the time while being the best player on the field, and fuels winning. When the star tailback gets it going early, the Blue Devils' offense operates at a whole new level.

Duke looks like the team we saw in the first four games of the season, and it's extremely encouraging as we gear up for the final stretch of the regular season.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (4) reacts after catching a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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WR Jaivon Solomon

Redshirt sophomore Jaivon Solomon was a guy we discussed extensively in the preseason as a wide receiver to watch in a crowded room, but he didn't see a ton of time early in the year. However, over the past few weeks, Solomon has gotten consistently involved and made a big impact.

He was one of the Blue Devils' top receivers against NC State this afternoon, and could become a guy we see making some more big plays down the stretch.

S Andrew Pellicciotta

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Andrew Pellicciotta (35) celebrates his touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Andrew Pellicciotta returned against the Wolfpack after missing two games, and he made a big statement in his first game back, returning a field goal attempt by NC State that fell short of the goalpost all the way back to the end zone as time expired in the first half.

Pellicciotta has not only been a very impactful defender for this Blue Devils club, but also a great returner. He didn't return punts this afternoon, but made a highlight play.

QB Walker Eget

When the Blue Devils are operating at their best on the offensive side of the ball, Sheppard is leading the charge, and quarterback Walker Eget is playing point guard. He actually threw a ton in the first half, but his main job isn't to make flashy plays; it's to keep the offense afloat.

Duke has shown some highly encouraging signs on offense over the last two weeks, and Eget looks comfortable and poised.