Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 10 (Bet C.J. Carr to Have Huge Performance vs. Miami)

We have a loaded slate of unbelievably good college football games on tap for today, so it's time to find a spot on the couch and lock in a few plays.

You can find my favorite spread bets for today here, but in this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props for those of you who live in a state or region that allows you to wager on college football props.

College Football Best Player Props Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Creed Whittemore Anytime Touchdown (+370)

Eugen Wilson III OVER 2.5 Receptions (-130)

C.J. Carr OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-114)

BYU vs. Utah Prop Bet

Creed Whittemore hasn't found the end zone so far this season, but he continues to get plenty of looks, so it's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone. He's second on the team in receiving yards with 347, and he's third on the team in receptions with 21. If you're going to give me +370 odds on a team's No. 2 wide receiver scoring a touchdown, I'll take that bet any day of the week.

Pick: Creed Whittemore Anytime Touchdown (+370)

Alabama vs. LSU Prop Bet

Eugene Wilson III doesn't have as high a ceiling in his performance as the top two LSU wide receivers, Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr., do, but he has been a consistent performer throughout the Tigers' season. He has hauled in at least three receptions in all but two games all season, and is coming off a performance where he caught four balls for 37 yards against Auburn last week.

This should be a relatively safe bet for Saturday.

Pick: Eugen Wilson III OVER 2.5 Receptions (-130)

Miami vs. Notre Dame Prop Bet

The Miami secondary is extremely susceptible to the passing game, ranking outside the top 100 in advanced pass defense metrics. That should lead to C.J. Carr having a massive game, as long as Marcus Freeman is willing to trust his quarterback enough to let him sling the rock.

Carr has gone over this number just twice this season, but this isn't a game where they can take an early lead and then just hand the ball off to drain the clock. Carr is going to have to take to the air from start to finish to get this win.

Pick: C.J. Carr OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-114)

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