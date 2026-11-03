How Duke Football's Lopsided Win Set Tone Going Forward

The Duke football program defeated Boston College 47-2 this past weekend to improve to 6-2 overall on the 2026 campaign and 3-2 in league play.

It was arguably the best complete-game performance for the Blue Devils all season long, and it came at a great time. In what seems like just the other day, Duke dropped its second straight game to fall to 1-2 in ACC action, with another ACC Championship berth almost out of reach. However, Manny Diaz's club bounced back in a big way.

Duke Puts Together Stellar All-Around Performance

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) looks on after scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both sides of the ball were consistently good for four quarters against a Boston College team that was coming off two straight wins. The Blue Devils looked like the team fans saw over the first four games of their 2026 campaign, and the formula for success was familiar.

Nate Sheppard led the way with 97 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries, and the passing attack did what it needed to do to keep the offense afloat. Walker Eget was consistent, delivered some solid throws, and the Blue Devils had a fluidity on offense that wasn't consistently there over the past few weeks.

On the defensive end, Duke was extremely disruptive all four quarters. Boston College totaled 213 yards of offense, including 78 total rushing yards on 33 carries, an average of 2.4 yards per attempt. The Eagles defeated Georgia Tech on the road a week prior and ran for nearly 400 yards.

Duke logged six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and overall didn't let Boston College get into any sort of offensive flow. It was a big win, and it came at a great time.

How Duke's Win Set Tone for Rest of 2026 Season

Next up, Duke will hit the road to Raleigh to face NC State (4-4, 2-3 ACC) before taking on No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC) in Coral Gables. In his postgame press conference, Diaz discussed how this win set the tone for the rest of November.

"I think internally, it just provides more evidence of what this team can be," Diaz said. "Right, I mean you've got six wins, I mean the guys understand that the two that went against us came down to a play or two and how close we'd be to sitting on seven or eight or whatever. But close losses are losses, right? And so, I think the team has confidence and when they prepare like they did this week and everybody just does their job and trusts their teammates...when we play fast, we're pretty good."

Duke has some momentum back as it plays its next two games away from Wallace Wade.