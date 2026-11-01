Duke Football Stock Report: 4 Risers After Win Over Boston College

The Duke Blue Devils earned bowl eligibility this weekend.

Duke demolished Boston College at Wallace Wade Stadium, 47-2, on Saturday to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC action, earning bowl eligibility for the third straight year under head coach Manny Diaz. However, the Blue Devils are looking for much more than just six wins.

Diaz and Co. have flipped the script after Duke suffered two straight losses to North Carolina and Georgia Tech, and are now back on a two-game win streak with a road game against NC State next. This was one of the best complete-game performances the Blue Devils have put together all year, and it's certainly inspiring for the rest of the 2026 campaign.

Following the Blue Devils' lopsided victory, let's go over some of the biggest risers.

RB Nate Sheppard

This is somewhat ironic, as sophomore Nate Sheppard was already regarded as arguably the best running back in college football, but he put himself back in the Heisman Trophy discussion against Boston College. Sheppard notched 97 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries against the Eagles, along with a reception for 32 yards. Sheppard broke multiple program records in the process.

TE Jeremiah Hasley

Tight end Jeremiah Hasley is a future NFL player, and although his volume wasn't that high against the Eagles, he showed why he's arguably this team's most dynamic pass-catcher. He led the team in receiving with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, with a few big gains mixed in. Hasley is one of the best tight ends in the ACC, and after two slow weeks, he found some momentum.

DE Kobe Smith

Defensive end Kobe Smith has shown flashes of high future potential this season, but he's been very productive over his last two games. He notched just two total tackles against Boston College, but also logged a sack and a fumble recovery. Last weekend against Virginia, he went for six total tackles and a sack.

LB Bradley Gompers

Bradley Gompers has quietly been one of the Blue Devils' more productive defensive players in 2026. Against the Eagles, he tallied five total tackles, the second-most on the team, along with a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. He now has four sacks on the campaign, which is among the most of any Blue Devil.

The linebacker corps has been one of Duke's biggest strengths this season, but Gompers has quietly been one of the best players in that unit.